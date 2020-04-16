e-paper
Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, number rises to 72

AIIMS-Patna, which has been approved as a testing centre by the ICMR, will start conducting tests from Thursday, he added.

The fresh cases were reported from Patna and Vaishali districts, the top official said.
The fresh cases were reported from Patna and Vaishali districts, the top official said.
         

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of cases in the state to 72, a top official said on Thursday.

The fresh cases were reported from Patna and Vaishali districts, he said.

Reports of a 60-year-old man from Patna and 35-year-old man from Vaishali, which came in late Wednesday night, were positive, according to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar.

The Patna patient had come in contact with a Dubai-returnee who had tested positive last month and discharged after recovery more than a week ago, the official said.

Contact tracing was on for the patient from Vaishali, which has reported its first coronavirus case, Kumar added.

Close to 8,500 samples have been tested at five centres across the state so far, he said.

AIIMS-Patna, which has been approved as a testing centre by the ICMR, will start conducting tests from Thursday, he added.

