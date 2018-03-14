India beat Bangladesh to qualify for Nidahas Trophy final
Mar 14, 2018 23:42 IST
India defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs in the 5th match of the Twenty20 International tri-series to qualify for the final of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Wednesday. (AFP)
Bangladesh asked India to bat after winning the toss. Opener Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start by scoring 35 runs. (AFP)
Skipper Rohit Sharma also batted well to score 89 runs and finally hit form in the tri-series. He hit five boundaries and sixes each. (AP)
Suresh Raina played a very significant innings which helped accelerate India’s score. The left-hander eventually made a 30-ball 47. (AP)
Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina hit a 102-run second wicket partnership which proved to be the difference between the two sides. (AP)
Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina guided India to a competitive total of 176/3, their highest total of the tournament. (AP)
Washington Sundar bowled beautifully to pick up three important wickets at the start on a slow track which dented the Bangladeshi chase. (AP)
Washington Sundar’s scalps were openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das and No.3 Soumya Sarkar. (AP)
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also slowed down the Bangladeshi run rate and picked one crucial wicket. (AP)
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim played a valiant knock of 72 not out but it went in vain as they lost by 17 runs. (AP)
