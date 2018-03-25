Morne Morkel rips through sorry Australia as South Africa win third Test
Mar 25, 2018 23:25 IST
Riding on Morne Morkel’s 5/23, South Africa crushed Australia by 322 runs in Cape Town to go 2-1 up in the four-match Test series. (REUTERS)
The controversy surrounding the day-three incident roared on into Sunday morning as pressure continued to grow on Cricket Australia to act, with Tim Paine eventually being handed the captaincy for the remainder of the Test. (REUTERS)
Later in the day, Steve Smith was slapped a one-match ban from the ICC while Cameron Bancroft (not in pic) received demerit points. (AFP)
A rare highlight for the tourists saw Nathan Lyon collect his 300th Test wicket. (REUTERS)
Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander hit fifties as South Africa set Australia a target of 430 to win. (AFP)
For visitors, Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each. (AFP)
In reply, openers David Warner and Bancroft got Australia off to a solid start, putting on a fifty plus stand. (AFP)
The partnership looked threatening but ended in farce soon after tea, with Warner risking a single that left Bancroft short of his ground as Faf du Plessis’ superb direct hit set the tone for the rest of the session. (REUTERS)
Warner soon followed as Kagiso Rabada again took his wicket. (REUTERS)
Keshav Maharaj also joined the party, removing Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh in successive balls. (AFP)
Morkel then removed Smith to leave Australia in all sorts of trouble. (REUTERS)
Australia were bowled out for a paltry 107, with Morkel taking his eighth five-wicket haul. (REUTERS)
