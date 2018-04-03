MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani receive Padma Bhushan awards
Apr 03, 2018 12:50 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday received the coveted Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (REUTERS)
Multiple world title holder cueist Pankaj Advani also received the honour on Monday. (PTI)
MS Dhoni (R) and Pankaj Advani were the only two sportspersons who received the Padma Bhushan this year. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
MS Dhoni attended the ceremony with his wife Sakshi who proudly cheered for him. (PTI)
MS Dhoni (C) is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to be conferred with this coveted award. (PTI)
MS Dhoni, who was seen dressed smartly in his official uniform of the Territorial Army for the ceremony, marched to receive the honour (PTI)
