Steve Smith, David Warner sent home in disgrace following ball-tampering row
Mar 28, 2018 23:12 IST
Johannesburg : Australian cricket player Steve Smith, escorted by police officers to a departure area at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft are being sent home from South Africa for ball-tampering in the third Test in Cape Town. (AP)
Former captain Steve Smith of the Australian Cricket Team departs at O R Tambo International Airport after being caught cheating in the Sunfoil Test Series between Australia and South Africa. Disgraced Australia skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner were banned from cricket for 12 months over a cheating scandal that has rocked the sport and dragged their side's reputation through the mud. (AFP)
Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. (AFP)
Steve Smith had admitted that he was part of the ‘leadership group’ that had planned to tamper with the ball in the Newlands Test. (AP)
Steve Smith will not be able to captain Australia for 12 months after his ban concludes. (AP)
Former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner suffered a harsher punishment as he banned for life from captaincy. (REUTERS)
Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann was given a clean chit by Cricket Australia. (REUTERS)
Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft gestures as he arrives. (REUTERS)
Steve Smith’s chances of participating in the 2019 World Cup appear slim. (REUTERS)
Cricket Australia had said Darren Lehmann did not know about the plan by Smith and Warner. (REUTERS)
Cameron Bancroft has also been banned from assuming a leadership position in the Australian team for 12 months after his ban. (REUTERS)
Steve Smith’s punishment suggests that he might never captain Australia again. (REUTERS)
