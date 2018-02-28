India: Today’s news in pictures
Feb 28, 2018 18:02 IST
Bollywood actor Sridevi was cremated with state honours at Mumbai’s Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium on Wednesday. The actor was draped in a tricolour on her last journey as her flower-covered cortege left Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a corruption case from the Chennai airport on his return from London on Wednesday morning. The case was registered in May 2017. The Congress described the arrest as vendetta and a move to divert attention from the Rs 12,636 crore Punjab National Bank fraud. (PTI)
A robber allegedly shot at a man for resisting a snatching bid in Connaught Place in central Delhi on Wednesday. The incident happened in A-Block before noon. Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger. Delhi Police records show that cases of snatching have increased by 413% in the last five years. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram aged 82. Known for his modern outlook, the Kanchi seer was also among the first religious pontiffs to speak about the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, saying it would lead to communal harmony. (Hemant Padalkar / HT fILE)
Hindustani Awami Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi (L) said on Wednesday he has cut ties with the NDA and will join the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, in what could be a major setback to the ruling coalition in the state ahead of a bypoll and Rajya Sabha elections. (PTI)
Suspended Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha surrendered before the local police in the wee hours of Wednesday, four days after a Bolero he was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition mowed down nine school children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Sources in the BJP said Baitha, in his early forties, was pressurised by the party’s leadership to surrender. (HT File)
India’s junior education minister Satyapal Singh said that mantras codified the ‘laws of motion’ much before they were framed by Issac Newton and suggested that Vaastu compliance of educational buildings was important for learning, according to the minutes of the meeting of the government’s highest advisory body for policymaking in education. (Sonu Mehta / HT File)
