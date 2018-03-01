Photos: A riot of colour as Vrindavan widows celebrate Holi in Mathura

about the gallery

For the sixth consecutive year, the widows of Vrindavan let the hues of Holi take over as they stepped beyond traditional norms and played Holi with flower petals and gulaal in the grounds of the Gopinath Temple in Mathura. Organised by Sulabh International, which launched Holi for widows back in 2013, the event aims at ending stigma associated with being a widow in India.