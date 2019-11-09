Photos: Kartarpur opens ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

about the gallery

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that traveled to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib of Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which was opened on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib also called Kartarpur Sahib -- the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district in Pakistan. The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.