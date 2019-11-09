Photos: Kartarpur opens ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary
Nov 09, 2019 22:05 IST
/
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that traveled to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib of Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which was opened on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib also called Kartarpur Sahib -- the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district in Pakistan. (Akhtar Soomro / REUTERS)
/
Sikh devotees during the inauguration ceremony in Kartarpur, near the Indian border. Giani Harpreet Singh of the Akal Takht led the 500-member Indian delegation that also includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque during the inauguration of the integrated check-post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Modi wore an orange headscarf and offered prayers at Punjab’s Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday morning before heading to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur for the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor that will link two shrines. (PTI)
/
A view of the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, in Kartarpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of India while speaking on the occasion of the historic opening. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
/
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh during the inauguration of the corridor, in Pakistan. Singh on Friday said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, propounded over 500 years ago, remained relevant even in today’s turbulent times. “The question now arises what is the relevance of Guru Nanak’s teaching in the world of today? We need to revisit Guru’s teachings,” he added, addressing the valedictory function of 2 days conference on Guru Nanak’s philosophy. (ANI)
/
Police personnel stand guard during the inauguration ceremony of the corridor. A day before its opening, confusion and controversy swirled around the Corridor, with Indian officials blaming this on actions by Pakistani authorities. There was confusion as Pakistan’s foreign office first said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to waive the $20 service fee for Indian pilgrims on November 9 and 12 had been withdrawn, and then announced the waiver would be implemented on the two days. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
/
Sikh Pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi and used to take daily bath in the holy Kali Bein. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
/
Indian cricketer turned politician Navjote Singh Sidh addresses the gathering during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu regaled the crowds across the border in Kartarpur on Saturday with his urdu couplets as he thanked his ‘yaar dildaar’ Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for making history and fulfilling the dream of four generations of Sikhs. (KM Chaudary / AP)
/
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan claps after inaugurating the ceremony at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev. In his message on the occasion of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’s opening, the PM Khan said, “we believe that the road to prosperity of region and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace,” “Today we are not only opening the border, but also our hearts for the Sikh community,” he said. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
/
Sikh pilgrims take part in a religious ritual at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev. Camera and laptop were not allowed to carry with first jatha going to Kartarpur. Only mobile phones were permitted. Leaders of various political parties arrived at passengers’ terminal to go with first jatha. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
/
A Sikh devotee offers prayers as she looks towards the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor offers a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these testing times, the leader of the UAE’s Sikh community has said, thanking the leaders of both the countries for the momentous occasion. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
/
The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)
about the galleryPM Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that traveled to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib of Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which was opened on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib also called Kartarpur Sahib -- the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district in Pakistan. The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.
trending topics