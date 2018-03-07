 Photos: The faces behind Cuba’s famed cigars | lifestyle | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: The faces behind Cuba’s famed cigars

Mar 07, 2018 10:24 IST
One is a weathered tobacco picker who harvests bright-green leaves in the fields of Pinar del Rio province. Another is a Havana resident who selects the best leaves with elaborately manicured hands, her delicate nails decorated with acrylic swoops of color and tiny beads. Both are among the many faces of Cuba's tobacco industry, which is a rare bright spot in the island's struggling economy, having witnessed among its best years in 2017.

