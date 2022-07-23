‘5 years ago...’: Outgoing President Kovind as he is given farewell| In pictures

With tribal leader Droupadi Murmu set to take over the charge of the country's top constitutional post, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind was given a farewell at Parliament's Central Hall on Saturday. In his farewell address to the parliamentarians, Kovind reminisced the day he took oath as the President of India at the Centre Hall. "All MPs have a special place in my heart," he said. A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing President. Notably, President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first woman tribal leader to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.
