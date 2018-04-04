Commonwealth Games 2018 opens with a glittering ceremony in Gold Coast
Apr 04, 2018 20:50 IST
Fireworks go off as a figure in the shape of a white whale is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. (AFP)
It’s a riot of colours during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. (AFP)
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses with Tau Estalla, a delegate from the Cook Islands, at a reception before the opening of the Commonwealth Games. (REUTERS)
Delta Goodrem performs during the opening ceremony.y (REUTERS)
Sally Pearson carries the baton during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
Artists perform at the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games. (PTI)
Liz Ellis passes the baton to Brent Livermore during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
Former Australian athlete Susie O'Neill during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
Artists depicting aboriginals perform during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
Fireworks get off during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. (AFP)
The opening ceremony was a mix of culture and modern techniques. (AFP)
CGF flag is carried during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
Prince Charles declares the games open during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (AP)
