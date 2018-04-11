Bow wow’s day out: Pune pet lovers connect to bring smiles to their best friend
Apr 11, 2018 17:40 IST
Pet lovers and owners gathered at the PetYo 2018 festival organised at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. The pet festival is the brainchild of three information technology professionals to bring pets, pet-lovers, doctors and professionals on the same platform. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
Visitors at the PetYo festival taking a selfie with a labrador at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
A pet dog following the instructions of the owner at the PetYo festival at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
The PetYo festival was filled with fun and frolic as owners walked the ramp with their pets at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
The four-legged friend followed the master on the ramp amidst laughter and excitement at the PetYo festival at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
A pet lover affectionately holds a puppy at the PetYo festival Pune 2018 at Amanora Club House on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
PetYo is an all round platform for pet lovers to help them through the adoption process. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
Many dogs were adopted at the PetYo festival Pune 2018 organised at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
Abhishek Khemka (L), Rajeev Kumar and Jay Mistry (R) had organised the PetYo festival Pune 2018 at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. The event was the fulfilment of their mission to connect pets with pet-lovers, doctors and professionals. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
Pet-lovers taking a selfie and capturing the moment at the PetYo festival Pune 2018 at Amanora Club House in Pune on April 8. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
