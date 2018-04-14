Photos of the week: From CWG 2018 to a crow stealing from a panda
Apr 14, 2018 09:51 IST
Athletes compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Bangladeshi students run for cover after policemen fire tear gas as they protest demanding the removal or reforms for a quota system in government jobs in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (A. M. Ahad / AP)
A crow borrows hair from a giant panda for nesting at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China. (AFP)
An Algerian military plane is seen after it crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers. (Ramzi Boudina / REUTERS)
Brain Power ridden by Nico de Boinville falls down in the 13:45 Big Buck's Celebration Manifesto Novices' Chase during the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England. (Jason Cairnduff / Action Images via Reuters)
An Afghan model prepares to go on stage at the first Afghan cultural fashion show at an amusement park in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. (Farshad Usayn / AFP)
A view of Raquet Park during a Davis Cup Americas Zone Group I second round singles tennis match between Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar and Colombian tennis player Daniel Galan in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Luis Acosta / AFP)
South Africa's Akani Simbine celebrates as he wins the gold medal ahead of South Africa's Henricho Bruintjies (C) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Damaged windows are seen after a fire broke out in an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan in New York City. (Amr Alfiky / REUTERS)
A woman dressed in traditional Thai costume offers alms to a Buddhist monk during Songkran celebrations, to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. (Jorge Silva / REUTERS)
A model presents a creation by designer Naiyl Baikuchukov during Kazakhstan Fashion Week at National Academical Theater of Opera and Ballet in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Shamil Zhumatov / REUTERS)
Actor and singer David Hasselhoff performs during a concert at the Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany. (Markus Schreiber / REUTERS)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. (Leah Millis / REUTERS)
Christian Orthodox worshippers hold up candles during the ceremony of the “Holy Fire” as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, during Orthodox Easter ceremonies. (Menahem Kahana / AFP)
The Nevado de Chillan volcano during an eruptive pulse in Las Trancas, some 400km south of Santiago, Chile. (Martin Bernetti / AFP)
A visitor uses a Virtual Reality (VR) headset during the “Laval Virtual” virtual reality, augmented reality and 3D techonology show, in Laval, France. (Jean-Francois Monier / AFP)
France's Tony Yoka celebrates after defeating France's Cyril Leonet in their heavyweight boxing match at the Palais des Sports in Paris, France. (Christophe Simon / AFP)
Japanese Masazo Nonaka, who was born 112 years and 259 days ago, eats his favourite cake as he receives a Guinness World Records certificate naming him the world's oldest man during a ceremony in Ashoro, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. (Kyodo via REUTERS)
Demonstrators assist an injured Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip Murtaja died of his wounds. (Said Khatab / AFP)
Students participate in a ‘mass dance’ event outside the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in celebration of late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Ed Jones / AFP)
Competitors take part in Stage 3 of the 33rd edition of the Marathon des Sables between Rich Mbirika and Nord El Maharch in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. (Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP)
A child uses a candy to color her lips in Manila, Philippines. (Noel Celis / AFP)
A stuntman performs a test ride on a motorcycle inside the “Well of Death” arena during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)
Rescue workers and locals help a stranded whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina. The whale died despite rescue efforts. (Diego Izquierdo / Telam / AFP)
Sophie Bray of England (R) jumps as Deep Grace Ekka of India hits the ball during the women's field hockey match between India and England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
about the galleryStriking images from the 2018 Commonwealth Games to a crow sneaking fur from an unsuspecting giant panda in Beijing -- photos of the week from around the world