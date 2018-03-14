 Photos: Physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76 | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Mar 14, 2018 11:12 IST
about the gallery
British physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life, working under the shadow of a lifelong motor disease, died ‘peacefully’, aged 76, at his residence in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday, a family spokesperson said.

latest photogalleries

featured photos