Photos: Physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
Mar 14, 2018 11:12 IST
/
British physicist Stephen Hawking answers questions during an interview in Orlando, Florida on April 25, 2007. Stephen Hawking, modern cosmology’s brightest star known for his work with black holes and relativity, died today at his home in Cambridge aged 76. Born on January 8, 1942 -- 300 years to the day after the death of the father of modern science, Galileo Galilei -- Hawking believed science was his destiny. (Charles W Luzier / REUTERS File)
/
Hawking seen in his office at The Centre for Mathematical Sciences in Cambridge, England in September 2007. Even though his body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) when Hawking was 21, he stunned doctors defying predictions that he would live only a few more years. “I am quite often asked: how do you feel about having ALS?” he once wrote. “The answer is, not a lot.” (Leon Neal / AFP File)
/
US President Bill Clinton (L) and Stephen Hawking (R) watch a scene from “Star Trek the Next Generation” at the White House on March 6, 1998. Fascinated by the nature of the universe, how it was formed and how it might end, much of Hawking’s work centered on the quest for a “unified theory” bringing together relativity -- the nature of space and time -- and quantum theory -- how the smallest particles in the Universe behave. (Tim Sloan / AFP File)
/
In 1979 he was appointed Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, where he had moved from Oxford University to study theoretical astronomy and cosmology, a post once held by Isaac Newton. Hawking eventually put Newton’s gravitational theories to the test on April 26, 2007 when, aged 65, he went on a weightless flight in the United States as a prelude to a hoped-for sub-orbital spaceflight. (Zero G / AFP File)
/
Nelson Mandela (R) meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking (L) on May 14, 2008 in Johannesburg. Hawking’s genius brought him global fame and renown as a witty communicator dedicated to bringing science to a wider audience. His 1988 book “A Brief History of Time” sought to explain to non-scientists the fundamental theories of the universe and became an international bestseller. It was followed in 2001 by “The Universe in a Nutshell”. (Denis Farrell / AFP File)
/
Pope Benedict XVI (R) greets British professor Stephen Hawking during a meeting of science academics on October 31, 2008 at the Vatican. Hawking said belief in a God who intervenes in the universe “to make sure the good guys win or get rewarded in the next life” was wishful thinking. “But one can’t help asking the question: Why does the universe exist?” he said in 1991. (Osservatore Romano / REUTERS File)
/
Hawking delivers a lecture on “The Origin of the Universe” on May 20, 2007 in Brussels. Faced with an ever-increasing risk of being wiped out by a disaster such as sudden global warming, nuclear war, a genetically engineered virus or other dangers, it was in space, where he believed humankind’s destiny lay. More recently he said artificial intelligence could contribute to the eradication of disease and poverty, while warning of its potential dangers. (Francois Lenoir / REUTERS File)
/
Stephen Hawking and his bride Elaine Mason pose for pictures after the blessing of their wedding at St. Barnabus Church on September 16, 1995. Hawking first married Jane Wilde in 1965 and had three children. The couple split after 25 years and he married his former nurse, Elaine Mason, but the union broke down in 2006. (Russell Boyce / REUTERS File)
/
His early life was chronicled in the 2014 film “The Theory of Everything,” with Eddie Redmayne (R) winning the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of the scientist. He was also the subject of a 2013 documentary, “Hawking”, in which he reflected on his life: “Because every day could be my last, I have the desire to make the most of each and every minute.” (Justin Tallis / AFP)
about the galleryBritish physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life, working under the shadow of a lifelong motor disease, died ‘peacefully’, aged 76, at his residence in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday, a family spokesperson said.