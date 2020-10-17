Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:56 IST

Backed with a decade-long association with theatre and having done national and international stage shows, actor Vivek Kumar feels his passion for acting is finally paying-off.

“I love being an actor and want to do as many projects as I can. I left home just after Class X to reach Delhi and get on with the real, big stage of acting. After all these years, I have come very close to traditional theatre and I want to continue working for it, in order to do my bit to save it from fading away,” said National School of Drama, alumnus Vivek. He was last seen in the play ‘Zoon: A tale of Kashmir.’

Hailing from Bihar, Vivek played pivotal roles in Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Bhoomi’ and TV series ‘Surajya Sanhita’. “When I was offered these roles the perception of both directors was so amazing that instantly I wanted to be part of the projects. And thankfully, my characters were so meaningful that it made my choices worthwhile.”

The young actor remembers when he did a crime thriller for Lucknow Doordarshan almost a decade back. “Yes, it was a show called ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and I had started getting a bit of work and this show was truly a memorable experience for a beginner,” he shared.

Currently, Vivek is glad with the kind of response his latest release is garnering, “Written and directed by Gunveen Kaur and Robin Sikarwar, ‘376D’ is a hard-hitting film with the story revolving around the aftermaths of rape attempt. I’m portraying is Sanju, an ordinary man with whom everyone can easily relate. Though playing a common man is not an easy task.”

His next project will be ‘Love at 5th Floor,’ a web-series which is currently being shown in a few international film festivals and will soon be released on an OTT platform.