Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls live score and updates: Teams level again
Catch all the live action of Pro Kabaddi 2018 as Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.
-
22:01 IST
Teams level again
-
21:55 hrs IST
Bulls take control
-
21:48 hrs IST
Teams level again
-
21:36 hrs IST
Pirates lead Bulls
-
21:28 hrs IST
Teams neck and neck
-
09:22 hrs IST
Good start by both teams
-
21:16 hrs IST
Toss
-
21:07 Hrs IST
Standings
-
21:00 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru bulls in a Pro Kabaddi Zone B match on Wednesday. Only one place and one point separates the two teams in the Zone B table. Patna Pirates are fourth with 17 points while Bulls are fifth with 16. Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 12 times in PKL. This will be their first meeting of PKL 6. Patna lead the head-to-head 9-2 with one match ending in a tie. Bengaluru Bulls are one of two teams (along with Puneri Paltan) against whom Patna has won the most number of games (9) and has the best win percentage (75%). Pardeep Narwal has scored 92 raid points so far this season and is just 8 point short of completing 100 raid points in PKL 6.
Teams level again
The game has had so many swings that its almost impossible to describe. An all out gives three points to Patna and they are level once again. Score stands at 36-36. Miracles do happen.
Bulls take control
WHOA!!!! huge moment in the match as Pawan Sehrawat’s raid yields 5 points to Bengaluru and they now have a commanding lead going into the last 10 minutes of the game. Patna need a minor miracle, although stranger things have happened.
Teams level again
Thanks to an all out the teams are level once again at 26-26. Rohit Kumar was the one who affected the all out.
Pirates lead Bulls
Patna Pirates lead Bengaluru Bulls by three points at the break. It’s been an entertaining high scoring watch and Bulls have to make sure that they start the second half brightly.
Teams neck and neck
Both teams are breathing down each others’ necks. 12-12 the score and that after Bengaluru had pulled away with a lead. Adake and Sehrawat the stars for the Bulls with four and five points respectively.
Good start by both teams
Both teams level pegging at 5-5. good start by both sets of players. Pawan Sehrawat with 3 points for the Bulls.
Toss
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the Choice of court, Patna to raid first
Standings
Only one place and one point separates the two teams in the Zone B table. Patna Pirates are fourth with 17 points while Bulls are fifth with 16.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of Pro Kabaddi game between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.