Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan highlights - Haryana beat Pune 34-24

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan highlights- The final whistle goes off! The Haryana Steelers lived up to their name and showed nerves of steel in the second half to beat Puneri Paltan by 34-24. Pune put up a valiant effort in the second half but the damage was done in the first half which was too much to recover.

21:28 hrs IST Steelers tighten grip The Haryana Steelers are holding on to their lead despite constant pressure from Puneri Paltan. Pune have reduced the gap but time is running out. Haryana 31-23 Pune with only 2 minutes to go.





21:15 hrs IST Change in tide in the 2nd half The Puneri Paltan have staged a nice comeback in this match in the second half. While they have not been able to stop the Steelers from getting points but they have made it up with their raids. Haryana 27-16 Pune





21:04 hrs IST First half ends There goes the whistle. Haryana Steelers have taken matters on their own hands and no prizes for guessing which has been the better side in the first half. Lot of work to do for Patna Pirates. Haryana 22-10 Pune





20:59 hrs IST Haryana surge ahead In wink of an eye Haryana have taken a massive lead. Brilliant stuff from Selvamani K, he completed the Super Raid that turned the tide towards Haryana and since then there has been no looking back. Haryana 20-10 Pune





20:50 hrs IST It’s even-steven The match has got off to a great start, very little separate the two sides but Haryana Steelers definitely look the better of the two sides





20:42 hrs IST Match begins The crowd give a warm welcome to the players of both sides. And the match starts, who are you rooting for?





20:40 hrs IST Head to head Overall: Matches – 6 | Puneri Paltan – 5 | Haryana Steelers – 1 | Tie – 0 Puneri have dominated this H2H winning 5 out of 6 matches played. Haryana Steelers’ only win so far came back in PKL 5. Pune won all of their encounters in PKL 6. Two of these wins were by a margin of more than 10. Haryana was the only team that Pune beat more than once last season.



