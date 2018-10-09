Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

Tamil Thalaivas will look to register their second win of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 when they face Telegu Titans on Tuesday. Thalaivas won their first game against Patna Pirates but were defeated by UP Yoddha in the next match. When it comes to the head-to-head record, Titans have 3-0 advantage over the Thalaivas.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be held in Chennai.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will start from 9:00 PM IST.

Where Can I Watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be streamed online on Hotstar.

