Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Telugu Titans edge past Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans ended their home leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 in style as they beat defending champions Patna Pirates 41-36. Rahul Chaudhari, who became the second man to reach the 800-raid point mark in Pro Kabaddi, led the Titans’ charge with 13 points. Nilesh Salunke supported Chaudhari well and scored 9 raid points. Pardeep Narwal had a slow first half yet top scored for the Patna Pirates with 12 points. Both Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans remain in contention of a place in the playoffs.

Telugu Titans got off to a dream start as Nilesh Salunke made a super raid and took out four Patna players in the second minute. Vijay made a two-point raid in the third minute as Patna Pirates trailed 2-6. In the 4th minute Telugu Titans inflicted an all out to lead 11-5. Patna’s star raider Pardeep Narwal was struggling to get points on board and that reflected in Patna’s performance.

It was the Pirates’ defence that kept them in the match’s first half. They trailed 11-19 after 14 minutes but things got worse as they suffered another all out in the 15th minute. With Narwal unable to get off the mark in the first half, Patna Pirates went into the break trailing 15-26.

Pardeep Narwal took 23 minutes to open his account as Patna trailed 17-28. On the other hand for the Titans, Rahul Chaudhari was in fine raiding form as he achieved the 800-point milestone in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 26th minute as they trailed 24-30 and looked to mount a comeback. But Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke kept picking raid points at regular intervals as Telugu Titans led 36-28 after 34 minutes. With less than five minutes to go Patna Pirates trailed by seven points and the Titans were looking on course to a victory. Patna’s hopes of a comeback were looking dim as Pardeep was sent to the bench in the 36th minute.

A tackle point in the 37th minute gave Telugu Titans a 10-point lead as their victory was ensured. Patna Pirates picked up six points in two minutes to reduce the margin of defeat.

