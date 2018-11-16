Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants notch comfortable 35-23 win over Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Fortunegiants got off to a flying start to their home leg as they crushed Bengal Warriors 35-23 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. K Prapanjan led the scoring charts for Gujarat as he scored 9 points and was ably supported by Ajay Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. Bengal Warriors were in the match for the first 10 minutes but never recovered from the all out they suffered in the first half. Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee couldn’t live up to their high standards as Bengal Warriors suffered a second consecutive defeat.

Ajay Kumar and Maninder Singh got a couple of raid points to get their teams going in the first five minutes. Prapanjan’s two-point raid gave Gujarat 6-5 lead in the sixth minute. Both teams were jostling for points and refused to give an inch in what was a closely contested first half. Maninder Singh scored another raid point in the ninth minute to give Bengal Warriors 9-8 lead.

In the 14th minute, Gujarat Fortunegiants grabbed the advantage as they inflicted an all out to lead 14-11. Their defence ended the first half strongly by sending Jang Kun Lee and Maninder Singh to the bench. At

half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 19-14.

A super tackle forced by Bengal Warriors in the 23rd minute reduced the deficit to four points. Gujarat were in no mood to allow Bengal Warriors to make a comeback. Ajay Kumar’s successful raid in the 28th minute led to Gujarat inflicting another all out as they led 27-18.

With less than five minutes to go, Gujarat Fortunegiants enjoyed a healthy 12-point advantage.

The home side picked up a few more raid and tackle points in the last couple of minutes to wrap up an easy 35-23 win.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 21:44 IST