Best Prestige Cookers for every kitchen - 2024 review & comparison of our top picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Nov 11, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Discover the best Prestige cookers available in the market. Find the perfect cooker for your kitchen based on your needs and preferences.

Prestige is a well-known brand in the kitchen appliance industry, offering a wide range of cookers to suit every need. From stainless steel to hard anodized pressure cookers, Prestige has something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 10 Prestige cookers available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which one to buy.

Best Prestige Cookers to make easy and quick meals at home.
Best Prestige Cookers to make easy and quick meals at home.

1.

Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|3-4 personsl|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Controlled GasketRelease System|Silver|10 years warranty

The Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place, making it easy to use and safe. The cooker also comes with a heat-resistant handle for added convenience.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable stainless steel constructionDoes not have an induction base
Spillage control feature for added safetyLimited capacity
5-year warranty for peace of mind 

 

Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker

2.

Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker is a high-quality cooker that is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. It features a durable anodized body and a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Material: Hard anodized aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable hard anodized aluminum constructionLimited capacity
Spillage control feature for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
2-year warranty for peace of mind 

Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Duo Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

3.

Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Duo Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Duo Spillage Control Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a unique duo spillage control system that ensures safe and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Duo Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Duo spillage control system for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
Durable stainless steel constructionLimited capacity
5-year warranty for peace of mind 

4.

Prestige 5L Deluxe Alpha Svachh stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|Ideal for 5-7 persons|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Silver

The Prestige Svachh Pressure Spillage Control Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient cooker that is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. It features a unique spillage control system that ensures safe and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Prestige 5L Deluxe Alpha Svachh stainless steel Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Spillage control system for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
Durable stainless steel constructionLimited capacity
5-year warranty for peace of mind 

Prestige Svachh 20265 Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

5.

Prestige Svachh 20265 Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Svachh 20265 Spillage Control Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a unique spillage control system that ensures safe and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh 20265 Spillage Control Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 5 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Spillage control system for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
Durable stainless steel constructionLimited capacity
5-year warranty for peace of mind 

6.

Prestige Svachh Clip-on 5 Liter Hard Anodised Outer Lid Aluminium Pressure Cooker, Black

The Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker is a high-quality and durable cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a durable anodized body and a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Clip-on 5 Liter 

Capacity: 3 liters

  • Material: Hard anodized aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable hard anodized aluminum constructionLimited capacity
Spillage control feature for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
2-year warranty for peace of mind 

Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker

7.

Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a durable anodized body and a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Hard anodized aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable hard anodized aluminum constructionDoes not have an induction base
Spillage control feature for added safetyLimited capacity
2-year warranty for peace of mind 

8.

Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Outer Lid Pressure Cooker (5.0 L, Black, Deep Lid-Controls Spillage), 5 Liter

The Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a durable hard anodized body and a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Material: Hard anodized aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable hard anodized aluminum constructionDoes not have an induction base
Spillage control feature for added safetyLimited capacity
2-year warranty for peace of mind 

9.

Prestige Svachh Flip-on Hard Anodised Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker with Glass Lid, 5 Litre (Black)

The Prestige Anodised Spillage Control Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a unique spillage control system that ensures safe and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Svachh Flip-on Hard Anodised Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure 

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Hard anodized aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: Yes
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Spillage control system for added safetyDoes not have an induction base
Durable hard anodized aluminum constructionLimited capacity
2-year warranty for peace of mind 

 

The Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient cooker that is perfect for everyday use. It features a durable aluminum body and a unique lid that can be locked and unlocked in place for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Induction base: No
  • Spillage control: No
  • Warranty: 1 year

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable aluminum constructionDoes not have an induction base
Affordable priceLimited capacity
1-year warranty for peace of mind 

Prestige cooker Top Features Comparison:

Best Prestige CookerCapacityMaterialInduction BaseSpillage ControlWarranty
Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker5 litersStainless steelNoYes5 years
Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker3 litersHard anodized aluminumNoYes2 years
Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Duo Spillage Control Pressure Cooker5 litersStainless steelNoYes5 years
Prestige Svachh Pressure Spillage Control Pressure Cooker3 litersStainless steelNoYes5 years
Prestige Svachh 20265 Spillage Control Pressure Cooker5 litersStainless steelNoYes5 years
Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker3 litersHard anodized aluminumNoYes2 years
Prestige Svachh Anodised Pressure Cooker5 litersHard anodized aluminumNoYes2 years
Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker3 litersHard anodized aluminumNoYes2 years
Prestige Anodised Spillage Control Pressure Cooker5 litersHard anodized aluminumNoYes2 years
Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker3 litersAluminumNoNo1 year

Best value for money Prestige Cooker:

The Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker is the best value for money, offering a durable construction, affordable price, and a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Best overall Prestige Cooker:

The Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker stands out as the best overall product in terms of its 5-liter capacity, durable stainless steel construction, and spillage control feature for added safety.

How to find the perfect Prestige Cooker:

When choosing the perfect Prestige cooker, consider factors such as capacity, material, and safety features. Look for a cooker that meets your cooking needs and offers the best value for money.

FAQs on prestige cooker

  • What is the capacity of the Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker?

    The capacity of the Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker is 5 liters, making it suitable for cooking large meals for the whole family.

  • Does the Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker have an induction base?

    No, the Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker does not have an induction base.

  • What is the warranty period for the Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker?

    The Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

  • Do all Prestige cookers come with spillage control features?

    Yes, all the Prestige cookers mentioned in this article come with spillage control features for added safety during cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

