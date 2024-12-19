As winter approaches, choosing the right room heater is crucial for comfort and warmth. Havells, a trusted name in home appliances, offers a diverse range of room heaters to suit various needs and budgets. In this guide, we compare the top 5 Havells room heaters available in India, evaluating key factors like price, energy efficiency, portability, and overall performance. Whether you’re in the market for a fan heater, carbon heater, or convection heater, we’ve compiled detailed product reviews and a helpful feature comparison table to assist you in making an informed decision. Havells room heaters deliver energy-efficient warmth, ensuring comfort and safety in your home this winter.

Havells’ heaters are designed to provide optimal warmth while ensuring safety and durability, making them a reliable choice for cold months. With options catering to different room sizes and heating preferences, you’ll find the ideal solution to stay warm and comfortable throughout the winter season without compromising on energy efficiency.

The Havells 11 Fin Hestio Oil Filled Radiator offers efficient 2900W heating with three settings. Features include an inclined control panel, retractable wheels, and 360° heating for optimal warmth. The PTC fan heater ensures comfortable breathing, while its sleek black design complements any room for added convenience and comfort.

Specifications of Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator) | Room Heater

2900W power for efficient heating

3 heat settings for adjustable warmth

PTC fan heater for consistent airflow

Inclined control panel for easy operation

Retractable wheels for portability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides 360° heating for even warmth distribution Higher power consumption may increase electricity costs Safe and energy-efficient with multiple safety features Bulky design may not be suitable for small spaces

The Havells GHRFHAGW200 Comforter is a 2000-Watt fan heater with a stylish design and powerful performance. It is equipped with a safety tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter

Fan heater

Safety tip-over switch

Overheat protection

Adjustable thermostat

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful fan heating May produce some noise Safety features Stylish and modern design

The Havells Quartz Heater is an 800-Watt room heater with two heat settings and a compact design. It is suitable for small spaces and offers quick and efficient heating during the winter season.

Specifications of Havells Quartz 800-Watt Heater

800-Watt heating

2 heat settings

Compact design

Quick heating

Product warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and efficient heating Not suitable for large rooms Compact and lightweight Energy-saving

The Havells Pacifio Convection Heater features micathermic technology for fast and efficient heating. It has a 2000-Watt power output and is suitable for medium to large rooms.

Specifications of Havells Pacifio 2000-Watt Convection Heater

Convection heater

Micathermic technology

2000-Watt power

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and efficient heating May be heavy and less portable Suitable for medium to large rooms Energy-saving

The Havells Carbon Heater is a 1000-Watt room heater with a sleek and modern design. It features a carbon fiber heating element for quick and uniform heating, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Havells Carbon 1000-Watt Heater

1000-Watt heating

Carbon fiber element

Sleek design

Uniform heating

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and uniform heating Lower power output Sleek and modern design Energy-saving

Top 3 features of best Havells room heaters:

Best Havells Room Heaters Heating Capacity Design Energy Efficiency Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater 2900 W Stylish Energy-efficient Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter 2000W Stylish Energy-efficient Havells Quartz 800-Watt Heater 800W Compact Energy-saving Havells Pacifio 2000-Watt Convection Heater 2000W Micathermic Energy-saving Havells Carbon 1000-Watt Heater 1000W Sleek Energy-efficient

Best value for money Havells room heater:

The Havells Quartz 800-Watt Heater offers the best value for money with its quick and efficient heating, compact design, and energy-saving features. It is an ideal choice for small spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Havells room heater:

The Havells Pacifio 2000-Watt Convection Heater stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering fast and efficient heating, energy-saving technology, and suitability for medium to large rooms. It is a reliable and powerful option for winter heating.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Havells room heater:

Heating type: Consider the type of heater that suits your needs: fan heaters for quick heating, convection heaters for steady warmth, or carbon heaters for energy-efficient and silent operation.

Energy efficiency: Look for models with energy-saving features to reduce electricity consumption. Heaters with thermostats or adjustable settings allow better control over energy usage.

Safety features: Ensure the heater has safety mechanisms like overheat protection, automatic shut-off, and tip-over switches to prevent accidents.

Portability: Choose lightweight and portable heaters if you need to move it between rooms, especially for compact spaces.

Room size: Select a heater based on the room’s size to ensure it provides effective warmth without being inefficient.

FAQs on Havells room heater What is the price range of Havells room heaters in India? The price range of Havells room heaters in India varies from around 2000 to 8000 rupees, depending on the model and features.

Are Havells room heaters energy-efficient? Yes, Havells room heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, helping you save on electricity costs while keeping your room warm.

Do Havells room heaters come with a warranty? Yes, most Havells room heaters come with a warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years for added peace of mind.

What is the best type of Havells room heater for large rooms? The Havells Pacifio 2000-Watt Convection Heater is the best type for large rooms, offering powerful heating and energy-saving features.

