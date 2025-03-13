Menu Explore
Frying pans for making you a superstar in the kitchen: Our 8 recommendations for 2025

Mar 13, 2025 11:16 AM IST

Discover the top 8 frying pans available in 2025, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table.

Prestige Non-Stick Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan View Details checkDetails

Hawkins Futura 24 cm Frying Pan View Details checkDetails

Hawkins Futura 20 cm Frying Pan, Non Stick Fry Pan, Small Frying Pan, Black (NF20) View Details checkDetails

₹877

Hawkins 24 cm Frying Pan, Triply Stainless Steel Fry Pan with Glass Lid, Induction Frying Pan, Frypan, Silver (SSF24G) View Details checkDetails

Prestige Omega Select Plus 20cm Non-Stick Fry Pan | Gas & Induction Compatible | Scratch Resistant & Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles View Details checkDetails

₹615

Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan with Glass Lid | Granite Finish | Induction Base | PFOA Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 22 cm | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹529

BERGNER Argent TriPly Stainless Steel 26 cm Sautepan with Stainless Steel Lid, 3.1 L Saute Pan, Stay Cool Cast Handle, Food Safe, Durable, Dishwasher Safe, Induction and Gas Ready View Details checkDetails

BERGNER Argent TriPly Stainless Steel 22 cm Sautepan with Stainless Steel Lid, 1.8 L Saute Pan, Stay Cool Cast Handle, Food Safe, Durable, Dishwasher Safe, Induction and Gas Ready View Details checkDetails

When it comes to cooking, a good frying pan is an essential tool in any kitchen. Whether you're searing, sautéing, or frying, the right pan can make all the difference. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best frying pans available in 2025. We will provide detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, we've got the perfect frying pan for you.

Sizzling hot frying pan sears delicious flavors with golden perfection.

The Prestige Non-Stick Frying Pan is a versatile and durable option for your kitchen. With its 26cm size, it's perfect for a variety of cooking tasks. The non-stick coating ensures that your food cooks evenly and is easy to clean. The pan is induction compatible and dishwasher safe, making it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications

Size
26cm
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes
Dishwasher Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile size for various cooking tasks

Non-stick coating for even cooking

Induction compatible

Dishwasher safe

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for high-heat cooking

Prestige Non-Stick Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan

The Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Frying Pan is a high-quality option with a 2-liter capacity. The non-stick coating ensures that your food doesn't stick and makes for easy cleanup. The pan is durable and suitable for a wide range of cooking methods. It's an excellent choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Litres
Coating
Non-stick
Material
Aluminum
Suitable For
Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen

Reasons to buy

Large capacity for cooking multiple servings

Durable construction

Versatile for various cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy to handle when full

Hawkins Futura 24 cm Frying Pan

The Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Frying Pan in 22cm size is a compact and versatile choice for everyday cooking. The non-stick coating ensures that your food cooks evenly and is easy to clean. The compact size makes it ideal for small households or single servings.

Specifications

Size
22cm
Coating
Non-stick
Material
Aluminum
Suitable For
Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen

Reasons to buy

Compact size for small households or single servings

Non-stick coating for easy cleanup

Versatile for various cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May be too small for large meals

Hawkins Futura 20 cm Frying Pan, Non Stick Fry Pan, Small Frying Pan, Black (NF20)

The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan is a durable and efficient option for your kitchen. The tri-ply construction ensures even heat distribution, making it perfect for searing and frying. The stainless steel material is easy to clean and offers long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Construction
Tri-ply
Induction Compatible
Yes
Oven Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

Tri-ply construction for even heat distribution

Durable stainless steel material

Induction compatible

Oven safe

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy to handle

Hawkins 24 cm Frying Pan, Triply Stainless Steel Fry Pan with Glass Lid, Induction Frying Pan, Frypan, Silver (SSF24G)

The Prestige Aluminium Non-Stick Frying Pan in medium size is a versatile and affordable choice for your kitchen. The non-stick coating ensures that your food cooks evenly and is easy to clean. The medium size makes it ideal for a variety of cooking tasks.

Specifications

Size
Medium
Coating
Non-stick
Material
Aluminium
Suitable For
Gas, Electric, Glass, Ceramic, Halogen

Reasons to buy

Affordable and versatile

Non-stick coating for easy cleanup

Suitable for various cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May not be as durable as other options

Prestige Omega Select Plus 20cm Non-Stick Fry Pan | Gas & Induction Compatible | Scratch Resistant & Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles

The Amazon Brand Non-Stick Frying Pan is a budget-friendly and reliable option for your kitchen. The 24cm size is suitable for a variety of cooking tasks. The non-stick coating ensures that your food cooks evenly and is easy to clean.

Specifications

Size
24cm
Coating
Non-stick
Material
Aluminium
Suitable For
Gas, Electric, Glass, Ceramic, Halogen

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly option

Versatile size for various cooking tasks

Non-stick coating for easy cleanup

Reasons to avoid

May not be as durable as other options

Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Fry Pan with Glass Lid | Granite Finish | Induction Base | PFOA Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 22 cm | Grey

The Bergner Argent Stainless Steel Frying Pan is a stylish and durable option for your kitchen. The 2-liter capacity is suitable for cooking multiple servings. The stainless steel material is easy to clean and offers long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Litres
Material
Stainless Steel
Induction Compatible
Yes
Dishwasher Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Large capacity for cooking multiple servings

Durable stainless steel material

Induction compatible

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy to handle when full

BERGNER Argent TriPly Stainless Steel 26 cm Sautepan with Stainless Steel Lid, 3.1 L Saute Pan, Stay Cool Cast Handle, Food Safe, Durable, Dishwasher Safe, Induction and Gas Ready

The Stainless Steel Frying Pan in 26cm size is a durable and versatile option for your kitchen. The multi-layered construction ensures even heat distribution, making it perfect for a variety of cooking tasks. It's induction compatible and suitable for high-heat cooking.

Specifications

Size
26cm
Material
Stainless Steel
Construction
Multi-layered
Induction Compatible
Yes
Dishwasher Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable and versatile

Multi-layered construction for even heat distribution

Induction compatible

Suitable for high-heat cooking

Reasons to avoid

May be heavier than non-stick options

BERGNER Argent TriPly Stainless Steel 22 cm Sautepan with Stainless Steel Lid, 1.8 L Saute Pan, Stay Cool Cast Handle, Food Safe, Durable, Dishwasher Safe, Induction and Gas Ready

Best 3 features of the top frying pans:

Best frying pansSizeCoatingMaterialCapacityConstructionInduction CompatibleDishwasher Safe
Prestige Non-Stick Frying Pan26cmNon-stick---YesYes
Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Frying Pan - 2 Litres-Non-stickAluminum2 Litres-Yes-
Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Frying Pan - 22cm22cmNon-stickAluminum--Yes-
Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan--Stainless Steel-Tri-plyYes-
Prestige Aluminium Non-Stick Frying Pan - MediumMediumNon-stickAluminium----
Amazon Brand Non-Stick Frying Pan - 24cm24cmNon-stickAluminium----
Bergner Argent Stainless Steel Frying Pan - 2 Litres, Silver--Stainless Steel2 Litres-YesYes
Stainless Steel Frying Pan - 26cm26cm-Stainless Steel-Multi-layeredYesYes

FAQs on frying pan

  • What is the price range of these frying pans?

    The price range of these frying pans varies from affordable budget options to high-end premium choices, catering to a wide range of budgets.

  • Are these frying pans suitable for induction cooktops?

    Yes, most of the frying pans mentioned are induction compatible, providing versatility for different cooktops.

  • What is the best material for a frying pan?

    The best material for a frying pan depends on your cooking style, with options including non-stick aluminum, stainless steel, and multi-layered construction for even heat distribution.

  • Do these frying pans come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of the frying pans come with a manufacturer's warranty, offering peace of mind for your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

