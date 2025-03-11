Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Up to 80% off on fans, coolers, juicers, ice makers, and water purifiers from top brands
Mar 11, 2025 02:56 PM IST
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
Kilig H01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine | 9 Bullet Ice Cubes in 6 Min| Portable Ice Maker Machine with Self-Cleaning| Kilig Ice Maker for Home/Kitchen/Office/Party -Black View Details
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details
₹8,399
RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RR View Details
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details
₹2,749
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹6,089
kuvings Auto 6 Gunmetal Ultimate Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer (2024 Launch, Whole Slow Juicer, Just Load Ingredients At Press Of A Button, Auto Cutting,12 Years Warranty, 200 Watts) View Details
Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details
₹1,899
Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details
View Details
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home|Room|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Cooling Pad|16Ft Powerful Air Throw|High Speed|Inverter Compatible|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty【White】 View Details
View Details
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler for Home|For Larger Room|BIG ICE Chamber|High Speed |Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pad|Invertor ready|90Ft Air Throw|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty【White】 View Details
Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details
₹11,490
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home|For Larger Room|BIG ICE Chamber|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|90Ft Air Throw|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty【White】 View Details
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details
ACTIVA ORNET High Speed 850 RPM 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Silver Blue) View Details
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Aluminium Blades, 52 Watt【Matt Black】 View Details
Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Matte Cloud White) Star rated energy efficient fan View Details
₹2,199
LONGWAY Kiger P1 600 mm/24 inch Ultra High Speed 4 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
Bajaj Pygmy Go 178 mm Mini Fan with LED Lighting| Rechargeable Fan| USB Charging Fan| 4-hours Battery Backup| 3 Fan Speed| 2-Light Brightness Setting| High Speed Table Fan| Blue Portable Fan View Details
₹1,299
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Smoke Brown) View Details
₹2,399
Gaiatop Portable Clip on Fan Battery Operated, Small Powerful USB Table Fan, 3 Speed Quiet Rechargeable Mini Desk Fan, 360° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office Stroller Camping Black Blue View Details
₹798
Okaya Inverter Smart Wave 1175 Qusi Sine Wave 925VA/12V for Home, Office and Shop (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details
₹4,524
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹20,499
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT250 / TT Battery / 220 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹23,399
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (iCruze 3000 Pure Sine Wave 3000VA/24V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery - 2 Batteries) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹46,799
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1550 Pure Sine Wave 1400VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹26,399
Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
₹7,999
Microtek Super Power 800 Advanced Digital 700VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
₹4,080.56
Libra Cold Press Juicer Machine, 48 RPM Whole Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Fruit Juicer with 240 Watts Powerful Motor, All-in-1 Cold Press Juicer for Home for All Fruits and Vegetables (Silver) View Details
₹9,999
Kenwood Electric Citrus Juicer, 1 Litre Capacity, 40 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor for Citrus Fruits, Stainless Steel Filter, 2 Way Rotation, Portable Fruit Squeezer, Transparent Jar, White JE290A View Details
₹3,699
Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables View Details
AMZCHEF Gm3001 Slow Cold Press Juicer Machine For High Yield Vegetable And Fruit Juice With Ultradense Filter, Quiet Motor, 2 Speed Modes, Led Display (Silver, 150 Watts) View Details
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details
AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer, 200ml Capacity, 80 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit Juicer & Squeezer Machine, Electric Fruit Squeezer, Portable, white View Details
Canoly Cold Press Juicer, 15-Year Warranty, Extra Large Mouth for Whole Fruits, 350w Slow Juicer, Easy to Clean, Easy to Assemble, BPA-Free, Sleek and Metal Finish, High Juice Yield View Details
₹13,999
Borosil Vita Rich Cold Press Juicer | 250 Watts, 1.5 L Wide Mouth Hopper, 1 L Jug & Pulp Collector with Anti Drip Tap | Reverse Function for Pulp Cleaner, Auto Cut-Off for Safety | 2 Years Warranty View Details
Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer|Low Noise DC Motor 105W,40 RPM|All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer|Spiral Auger with SS Prong|Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory) 105 watts View Details
₹9,999
XENGVA Countertop Ice Maker Machine 9 Ice Ready in 6 Mins With Self-Cleaning Function, Portable Ice Maker with Ice Scoop & Basket for Home/Party/Camping/Restaurent and Many Other Way (White) View Details
Kilig C01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine | 9 Ice Ready in 6 Mins | 12Kg-24H | Self-Cleaning Function | Portable Ice Maker with Ice Scoop & Basket for Home/Party/Camping - Black View Details
Kilig S01 Countertop Ice Cube Maker Machine | Auto Self-Cleaning Square Ice | 20kg-24H | 24Pcs Ice Cubes in 15 Mins | Ice Maker for Home, Office, Party & Bar View Details
Kilig CT45 Commercial Clear Ice Maker Machine, 45 KG/Day Capacity, Self Cleaning Function, Self Timer Function, 6 kg Storage, 45 Ice Pieces / 11-20 Minutes - For Offices, Cafes, Restaurants and Bars View Details
₹59,990
Chefs Shop Commercial Ice Cube Maker Machine, 15 kg Capacity, Bullet Shaped, 3 Size Ice Cube, Black Colour Body View Details
AGARO Regency Ice Maker, Portable Ice Maker, 2.2L water Tank, 9 Pcs Ice Cube at a time, Stainless Steel Body, Small & Big Ice Cubes, Electric Ice Maker, Home & Kitchen View Details
Allied Appliances Ice Cube Maker Machine, 20Kg crystal clear solid ice cube ice in 24 hours, 24 Ice Cube pieces in 13-23 minutes, Steel Body with Fully Automatic for hotel, home, restaurent etc View Details
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details
₹6,499
ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful 500 Watt Motor | Long Lasting Shock Proof Abs Body | Heavy Duty Motor With Nano - Grinding Technology, Black come with 2 year warranty View Details
Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars with lid and 20,000 RPM Motor Speed (White & Cherry Red) View Details
₹1,699
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN View Details
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple View Details
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
₹5,420
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier - RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology (Black) View Details
₹4,499
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details
₹6,799
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500 View Details
₹8,999
