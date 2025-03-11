Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Up to 80% off on fans, coolers, juicers, ice makers, and water purifiers from top brands

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 11, 2025 02:56 PM IST

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get up to 80% off on fans, coolers, juicers, and more with flat ₹1000 cashback on a minimum purchase of ₹10,000. Shop now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

The summer heat is here, and staying cool is more important than ever. A good fan or air cooler can keep your home comfortable, while a juicer or ice maker ensures your drinks stay chilled. To help you get everything you need, Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is offering up to 80% off on a wide range of essentials. This is the best time to bring home top home and kitchen appliances from trusted brands, with great deals and discount offers from different banks' credit cards.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with cool deals and hot discounts on top home and kitchen appliances.
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with cool deals and hot discounts on top home and kitchen appliances.

No need to struggle with rising temperatures when the right appliances can help. From cooling your space to keeping your water clean, this fest has it all. Grab these deals now and get set for the season ahead!

Top deals on home and kitchen appliances during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Cool deals for hot days with up to 68% off on air coolers

Summer is here, and staying cool at home is a must! Get desert coolers and personal air coolers at huge discounts during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. With up to 68% off, now is the time to bring home the right cooler to beat the heat. Enjoy fresh, breezy air without spending too much. Shop now and make your space comfortable even on the hottest days!

Top deals on coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Stay cool with up to 62% off on fans during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

A good fan can make all the difference during the summer months. You can choose a ceiling fan to keep the whole room airy, a standing fan for flexible cooling, or a table fan for a personal breeze. There is a deal for you. With discounts of up to 62%, now is the time to bring home the right fan for every space. Do not miss out. Shop now and stay comfortable all season while grabbing the best deals and offers on summer appliances.

Top deals on fans during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Power through summer with up to 46% off on inverter and battery combos

Frequent power cuts can be a hassle, especially during the hot months. A reliable inverter with a strong battery ensures an uninterrupted power supply for your home. Amazon Summer Appliances Fest brings you up to 46% off on top inverter and battery combos, making it easier to stay prepared. Choose from trusted brands and enjoy seamless backup for your essential appliances. Don't miss out on these inverters. Shop now and keep your home powered all summer long.

Top deals on inverters and inverter battery combos during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest brings you up to 66% off on top brand juicers

Nothing beats a glass of fresh juice on a hot summer day. With Amazon Summer Appliances Fest, get high quality juicers from top brands at up to 66% off. Enjoy effortless juice making with easy-to-use designs that save time in the kitchen. From citrus delights to nutritious blends, make your preferred drinks at home anytime. Shop now and enjoy healthy, homemade juices every day!

Top deals on juicers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Stay cool this summer with chilled drinks using these ice maker machines at up to 80% off

Beat the summer days with ice maker machines that give you fresh ice whenever you need it. No more last minute store runs or waiting for trays to freeze. These machines are easy to use, produce ice quickly, and are ideal for home gatherings, parties, or everyday use. Enjoy chilled drinks anytime without hassle. Grab the best deals during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and bring home convenience at an incredible discount!

Top deals on ice maker machines during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Grab the best mixer grinder deals with up to 58% off during this Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

Summer brings the need for refreshing drinks and quick meal preparations. A mixer grinder helps you blend fresh juices, grind spices and prepare chutneys with ease. With the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest, get top brands at up to 58% off. Make cooking simpler and enjoy homemade flavours without any hassle. Do not miss out on these offers. Shop now and bring home this must have kitchen essential!

Top deals on mixer grinders during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Stay hydrated with up to 78% off on water purifiers at Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

The summer heat can be exhausting, making clean and safe drinking water essential for your health. A reliable water purifier helps remove impurities, giving you fresh water for your daily needs. With Amazon Summer Appliances Fest, you can get top brand water purifiers at discounts of up to 78% off. Do not let the rising temperatures affect your well being. Bring home the right purifier and enjoy pure, refreshing water all season long.

Top deals on water purifiers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Similar stories for you:

Best juicer mixers in 2025: Your go-to guide for juicing, blending, and creating healthy recipes with ease; top 10 picks

Amazon Offers on water purifiers! Up to 80% off on different types from Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, HUL Pureit, and more

Best alkaline water purifier: Choose from the top 9 models for alkaline-rich drinking water

Mixer grinder buying guide: Everything you need to know before choosing between a traditional and bullet mixer grinder

Best air coolers for small rooms: Choose from our top 10 picks for powerful cooling in small areas

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Stay cool with best selling choices from Symphony, Bajaj and more, top 6 brands

Explore high-speed fans from the best fan brands in India 2025 like Bajaj, Havells and more

Best table fans in Feb 2025 for comfort in warm and humid conditions: Top 10 fans from Bajaj, Usha and more

FAQs on Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

  • What is the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest?

    It is a limited time sale offering up to 80% off on coolers, fans, inverters, juicers, water purifiers, and more.

  • Are there any bank offers available during the sale?

    Yes, you can get additional discounts and cashback with select bank credit and debit cards.

  • Can I return or exchange appliances bought during the sale?

    Return and exchange policies depend on the seller and product; check the details before purchasing.

  • Can I avail of no-cost EMI on appliances during the sale?

    Yes, many products have no-cost EMI options on select credit cards and EMI cards.

  • Are there exchange offers on appliances?

    Yes, some appliances may have exchange offers where you can trade old products for discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

