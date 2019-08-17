11 districts in Maharashtra still witnessing severe rainfall deficiency

pune

Despite a delayed south west monsoon, Maharashtra has received unprecedented rainfall and has now became the wettest state in the country with 32 per cent excess rainfall, leaving behind the northeastern states.

However, despite receiving excess rainfall, majority parts of the state, including Marathwada and Vidarbha have remained dry. Two-and-a-half-months after the onset of the monsoon season, at least 11 districts in the state still show severe rainfall deficiency.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics revealed that Solapur district recorded 42 per cent rainfall deficiency which was highest in the state, followed by Beed at 41 per cent, Latur at 29 per cent, Parbhani and Yavatmal at 27 per cent , Washim at 25 per cent , Jalna at 23 per cent and Osmanabad at 21 per cent rainfall deficiency as of August 14.

As per data released by the IMD till August 14, Maharashtra has recorded 902.3mm of rainfall against 685.8mm average rainfall. Maharashtra tops the list of the wettest states in the country followed by Sikkim and Gujarat, which have recorded 26 per cent and 22 per cent excess rainfall respectively.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD, Pune, said, “This year Maharashtra has recorded surplus rainfall because of the presence of strong westerlies or upper air circulation over northern region.”

He further explained, “Central Maharashtra, specifically western region of the state, is where we had observed the convergence of the Arabian sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Also, the presence of the offshore trough gives a big push for a heavy downpour.”

IMD revealed that states like Manipur, Delhi and Haryana were poor monsoon performing states which recorded 59 per cent, 35 per cent and 33 per cent rainfall deficiency in this season.

A delayed and weak monsoon had created a worrisome situation in the country. As of August 14, the country has received 582mm of rainfall, as against the country average of 578mm with 1% excess of rainfall. As far as the entire country is concerned, five states had recorded excess rainfall, 21 states have recorded normal rainfall and nine states have recorded rainfall deficiency.

