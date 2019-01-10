13th Pune Design Festival: promoting collaborations beyond design

For 13 years, the Association of Designers of India (ADI), Pune chapter has been organising Pune Design Festival in the city. This year too, the festival will be held on January 11 and 12, 2019, at Hyatt Regency, Vimannagar with the theme ‘Collab’, to promote collaborations beyond design.

The conference will span across two days with 22 talks, seven workshops, panel discussions, film screenings and award presentations.

Talking about the highlights this year, senior designer Nachiket Thakur, ADI national executive member, core organising team, Pune Design Festival 2019 said, “The section Gen D is to look for design aspirants and those who want to know more about designing. With panel discussions, student project presentations and one-on-one interactions, Gen.D will turn a new leaf in grooming young design talent, for the future. We also have a very interesting theme this year, Collab beyond design. The idea is to see how different activities merge and how it helps create better solutions.”

The speakers this year are from varied fields, including, music and theatre. Vocalist, musician and filmmaker Vasu Dixit shared, “I will be presenting my ‘collab ‘ work, involved with my bands Swarathma and Vasu Dixit Collective. I will try and bring in how important it is for musicians and artistes to have collaborations, as it helps in with an insight to their own music. It also helps to learn more and break from the usual work we do.”

Vasu will also perform at the closing of the two-day event, where he will present a mix of folk and contemporary music. “There will be a mix of Hindi and Kannada songs. I want to see how the audiences in Pune react to Kannada songs.”

Thakur added, “How people perceive what is good in different aspects, entertainment, social issues through these mediums and how we can use it to address. It will be a process of learning from each other, an insight into what can be the essence.”

The Expo will be a platform that adds an exciting dimension to the overall design experience. Thakur added, “In its 3rd year, the design expo is great place to be for all design thinkers – students, professionals, experts and educators – and interact with the design industry and institutes.”

The highlight is the ‘Open House’ where a few design studios have decided to throw their doors open for design students to walk-in and walk around their place.

Schedule for January 11 and 12

Friday: January 11

Time: 9:10 am– 9:30 am

What: Music and me by Vasu Dixit

Time: 9:30am – 9:45am

What: Honorary citation by Vikas Satwalekar

Time: 9:45am – 10:20am

What: Speech by Ashok Chatterjee (ex-director, NID)

Time: 10:45 – 11:15

What: Zakti Collaborative - Creative collaborations by William Harald-Wong

Time: 11:20 – 11:50

What: Designing with authenticity by Pavitra Rajaram

Time: 11:50 – 12:20

What: The craft of Industrial Design by Michael Foley

Time: 12:20 – 12:50

What:Designer as a collaborator by Anthony Lopez

Time: 2 pm – 2:30 pm

What:Innovation & collaboration in a fast changing world by Pankaj Jhunja

Time: 3pm– 3:45

What: Collaboration - What stops you? by Nidhip Mehta

Time: 4pm – 4:40pm

What: Design with Nature by Maggie Macnab

Time: 6pm - 6.22pm

What: Second LEXUS Design Awards India I Knowledge partnership with ADI

Saturday: January 12

Time: 9am-9.20am

What: Collection of Thoughts in Design by Kedar Nimkar

Time: 9:20 – 9:50am

What: Contemporary Puppetry by Dadi D Pudumjee (Padmashri)

Time: 11:45 – 12:15

What: Prof M P Ranjan Memorial Lecture 1 | Collaborative Design in turbulent times by Shruti Jagota Mittal

Time: 2pm-4pm

What: Hands on Minds - Contemporary Puppetry in a Classical Terrain by Dadi D.Pudumjee (Padmashri)

Time: 2 pm-4pm

What: New horizons in design realisation

What: Rights & Wrongs for Designers - IPR and Compliance issues in Design by Komal Kalha and Essenese

Time: 4:15 – 4:55

What: Learnings from new challenges from entrepreneurship frontier : Start Ups & Collaborations

Time: 5pm-5.30pm

What: Experential / Augumented Reality by Parveez Nasyam

Time: 6.15-6.40pm

What: ADI BoP Student Awards

Speaker: Nachiket Thakur

Time: 7pm onward

What: Music Session by Vasu Dixit

Venue for the event : Hyatt Regency Ball Room

For more details, log on to punedesignfestval.org

Speakers

1. Dadi D Pudumjee, Puppeteer and founder, The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

2. Prof Ashoke Chatterjee, Advisor, Centre for Heritage Management

3. Santosh Desai, Future Brands Ltd. Author, Columnist, Social Commentator Managing Director & CEO

4. Vasu Dixit , Swarathma, Vocalist/ Musician/ Filmmaker

5. Nilima Eriyat, Studeio Eeksaurus , Founder and Executive Producer

6. Michael Foley, Foley Designs Private Limited, Founder and Creative head

7. Kevin Gilboe, 3M, Head of Design, Asia-Pacific

8. William Harald-Wong, William Harald-Wong & Associates, Malaysia, Founder

9. Pankaj Jhunja, Tata Motors, Head of Mobility Services

10. Komal Kalha, USPTO, IP Specialist for South Asia

11. Gautam Karajgi, Anandwan, Change maker, Trustee

12. Anthony Lopez, Lopez Design, Graphic Designer

13. Maggie Macnab, Designer, Educator & Author

14. Nidhip Mehta, Pearl Academy, Head of the School of Design

15. Shruti Jagota Mittal, Commitment to Kashmir, Project Head

16. Skye Morrison

17. Parveez Nasyam, Xenium Digital Pvt Ltd, Managing Director and CEO

18. Kedar Nimkar, Audiogyan, Book My Show, Head of Design, Book My Show

19. David Nordstorm, Lexus, VP, Asia Pacific

20. Essenese Obhan, Obhan & Associates, Managing Partner

21. Anjum Rajabali, Whistling Woods International, Screenwriter and Teacher

22. Pavitra Rajaram, Good Earth, Lead Designer, Director (Visual Merchandising) and Head (Content &...

23. A G Rao, Design Guru

24. Agat Sharma, Pearl Academy, Associate Dean - Innovation and Design Strategy

25. Dayanita Singh, Contemporary Artist and Photographer

26. E Suresh, Studio Eeksaurus, Founder and Director

27. Shubham Tambi, Indian Institute of Crafts & Design

28. Suresh Venkat, Actor, Anchor, Writer

Open House

1. KA-SHA

What: Fashion and textile studio

When: January 9 and 10, 11am to 6pm

Where: Koregaon Park

2. DOMINIX STRATEGIC DESIGN PVT. LTD.

What: A multinational multidisciplinary young design firm.

When: January 9 and 13, 11am to 8pm

Where: Prabhat Road

3. TICKET DESIGN PVT. LTD.

What: Design + Innovation Consultancy

When: January 9 and 10, 11am to 6pm

Where: Baner

4. ELEPHANT DESIGN

What:Strategic Design Consultancy

When: January 9 and 1011 am to 5 pm

Where: Bavdhan

5. LEMON DESIGN

What: A multidisciplinary Design Studio

When: January 9, 11am to 6pm

Where: Kondhwa Road

6. STUDIO MARS

What: Multidisciplinary Design Firm

When: January 10, 11am to 7pm

Where: off Sinhagad Road, near Rajaram Bridge

7. SETU ADVERTISING

What: Advertising and Digital Agency

When: January 10, 11am to 7pm

Where: Behind JW Marriott, Shivajinagar

8. DIGITAL ART VRE

What: Virtual Reality Content Generation Studio

When: January 9, 11am to 6pm

Where: Gokhale Nagar Road

9. TIFA WORKING STUDIOS

What: TIFA Working Studios is a multi-disciplinary platform for Creativity and Culture

When: January 9-13, 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: Sadhu Vaswani Circle

