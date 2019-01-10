13th Pune Design Festival: promoting collaborations beyond design
13th Pune Design Festival will be held in the city on January 11 and 12. The theme, this year, is Collab, where designers will be encouraged to discuss collaborations beyond designpune Updated: Jan 10, 2019 16:23 IST
For 13 years, the Association of Designers of India (ADI), Pune chapter has been organising Pune Design Festival in the city. This year too, the festival will be held on January 11 and 12, 2019, at Hyatt Regency, Vimannagar with the theme ‘Collab’, to promote collaborations beyond design.
The conference will span across two days with 22 talks, seven workshops, panel discussions, film screenings and award presentations.
Talking about the highlights this year, senior designer Nachiket Thakur, ADI national executive member, core organising team, Pune Design Festival 2019 said, “The section Gen D is to look for design aspirants and those who want to know more about designing. With panel discussions, student project presentations and one-on-one interactions, Gen.D will turn a new leaf in grooming young design talent, for the future. We also have a very interesting theme this year, Collab beyond design. The idea is to see how different activities merge and how it helps create better solutions.”
The speakers this year are from varied fields, including, music and theatre. Vocalist, musician and filmmaker Vasu Dixit shared, “I will be presenting my ‘collab ‘ work, involved with my bands Swarathma and Vasu Dixit Collective. I will try and bring in how important it is for musicians and artistes to have collaborations, as it helps in with an insight to their own music. It also helps to learn more and break from the usual work we do.”
Vasu will also perform at the closing of the two-day event, where he will present a mix of folk and contemporary music. “There will be a mix of Hindi and Kannada songs. I want to see how the audiences in Pune react to Kannada songs.”
Thakur added, “How people perceive what is good in different aspects, entertainment, social issues through these mediums and how we can use it to address. It will be a process of learning from each other, an insight into what can be the essence.”
The Expo will be a platform that adds an exciting dimension to the overall design experience. Thakur added, “In its 3rd year, the design expo is great place to be for all design thinkers – students, professionals, experts and educators – and interact with the design industry and institutes.”
The highlight is the ‘Open House’ where a few design studios have decided to throw their doors open for design students to walk-in and walk around their place.
Schedule for January 11 and 12
Schedule
Friday: January 11
Time: 9:10 am– 9:30 am
What: Music and me by Vasu Dixit
Time: 9:30am – 9:45am
What: Honorary citation by Vikas Satwalekar
Time: 9:45am – 10:20am
What: Speech by Ashok Chatterjee (ex-director, NID)
Time: 10:45 – 11:15
What: Zakti Collaborative - Creative collaborations by William Harald-Wong
Time: 11:20 – 11:50
What: Designing with authenticity by Pavitra Rajaram
Time: 11:50 – 12:20
What: The craft of Industrial Design by Michael Foley
Time: 12:20 – 12:50
What:Designer as a collaborator by Anthony Lopez
Time: 2 pm – 2:30 pm
What:Innovation & collaboration in a fast changing world by Pankaj Jhunja
Time: 3pm– 3:45
What: Collaboration - What stops you? by Nidhip Mehta
Time: 4pm – 4:40pm
What: Design with Nature by Maggie Macnab
Time: 6pm - 6.22pm
What: Second LEXUS Design Awards India I Knowledge partnership with ADI
Saturday: January 12
Time: 9am-9.20am
What: Collection of Thoughts in Design by Kedar Nimkar
Time: 9:20 – 9:50am
What: Contemporary Puppetry by Dadi D Pudumjee (Padmashri)
Time: 11:45 – 12:15
What: Prof M P Ranjan Memorial Lecture 1 | Collaborative Design in turbulent times by Shruti Jagota Mittal
Time: 2pm-4pm
What: Hands on Minds - Contemporary Puppetry in a Classical Terrain by Dadi D.Pudumjee (Padmashri)
Time: 2 pm-4pm
What: New horizons in design realisation
What: Rights & Wrongs for Designers - IPR and Compliance issues in Design by Komal Kalha and Essenese
Time: 4:15 – 4:55
What: Learnings from new challenges from entrepreneurship frontier : Start Ups & Collaborations
Time: 5pm-5.30pm
What: Experential / Augumented Reality by Parveez Nasyam
Time: 6.15-6.40pm
What: ADI BoP Student Awards
Speaker: Nachiket Thakur
Time: 7pm onward
What: Music Session by Vasu Dixit
Venue for the event : Hyatt Regency Ball Room
For more details, log on to punedesignfestval.org
Speakers
1. Dadi D Pudumjee, Puppeteer and founder, The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.
2. Prof Ashoke Chatterjee, Advisor, Centre for Heritage Management
3. Santosh Desai, Future Brands Ltd. Author, Columnist, Social Commentator Managing Director & CEO
4. Vasu Dixit , Swarathma, Vocalist/ Musician/ Filmmaker
5. Nilima Eriyat, Studeio Eeksaurus , Founder and Executive Producer
6. Michael Foley, Foley Designs Private Limited, Founder and Creative head
7. Kevin Gilboe, 3M, Head of Design, Asia-Pacific
8. William Harald-Wong, William Harald-Wong & Associates, Malaysia, Founder
9. Pankaj Jhunja, Tata Motors, Head of Mobility Services
10. Komal Kalha, USPTO, IP Specialist for South Asia
11. Gautam Karajgi, Anandwan, Change maker, Trustee
12. Anthony Lopez, Lopez Design, Graphic Designer
13. Maggie Macnab, Designer, Educator & Author
14. Nidhip Mehta, Pearl Academy, Head of the School of Design
15. Shruti Jagota Mittal, Commitment to Kashmir, Project Head
16. Skye Morrison
17. Parveez Nasyam, Xenium Digital Pvt Ltd, Managing Director and CEO
18. Kedar Nimkar, Audiogyan, Book My Show, Head of Design, Book My Show
19. David Nordstorm, Lexus, VP, Asia Pacific
20. Essenese Obhan, Obhan & Associates, Managing Partner
21. Anjum Rajabali, Whistling Woods International, Screenwriter and Teacher
22. Pavitra Rajaram, Good Earth, Lead Designer, Director (Visual Merchandising) and Head (Content &...
23. A G Rao, Design Guru
24. Agat Sharma, Pearl Academy, Associate Dean - Innovation and Design Strategy
25. Dayanita Singh, Contemporary Artist and Photographer
26. E Suresh, Studio Eeksaurus, Founder and Director
27. Shubham Tambi, Indian Institute of Crafts & Design
28. Suresh Venkat, Actor, Anchor, Writer
Open House
1. KA-SHA
What: Fashion and textile studio
When: January 9 and 10, 11am to 6pm
Where: Koregaon Park
2. DOMINIX STRATEGIC DESIGN PVT. LTD.
What: A multinational multidisciplinary young design firm.
When: January 9 and 13, 11am to 8pm
Where: Prabhat Road
3. TICKET DESIGN PVT. LTD.
What: Design + Innovation Consultancy
When: January 9 and 10, 11am to 6pm
Where: Baner
4. ELEPHANT DESIGN
What:Strategic Design Consultancy
When: January 9 and 1011 am to 5 pm
Where: Bavdhan
5. LEMON DESIGN
What: A multidisciplinary Design Studio
When: January 9, 11am to 6pm
Where: Kondhwa Road
6. STUDIO MARS
What: Multidisciplinary Design Firm
When: January 10, 11am to 7pm
Where: off Sinhagad Road, near Rajaram Bridge
7. SETU ADVERTISING
What: Advertising and Digital Agency
When: January 10, 11am to 7pm
Where: Behind JW Marriott, Shivajinagar
8. DIGITAL ART VRE
What: Virtual Reality Content Generation Studio
When: January 9, 11am to 6pm
Where: Gokhale Nagar Road
9. TIFA WORKING STUDIOS
What: TIFA Working Studios is a multi-disciplinary platform for Creativity and Culture
When: January 9-13, 2 pm to 7 pm
Where: Sadhu Vaswani Circle
First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:21 IST