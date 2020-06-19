472 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city; 6 more die

pune

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:00 IST

Pune city reported 472 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 11,115 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 487 with 6 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection during the same period, he said.

As many as 193 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra.