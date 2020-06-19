e-paper
472 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city; 6 more die

472 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city; 6 more die

As many as 193 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

pune Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra.
Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra. (HTphoto)
         

Pune city reported 472 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 11,115 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 487 with 6 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection during the same period, he said.

