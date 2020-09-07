e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May

Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May

The family members of a 41-year-old woman who died due to brain haemorrhage at Jehangir Hospital donated her heart and liver to hospitals in Pune and Mumbai

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
“The deceased suffered from brain haemorrhage. It was a welcome gesture by the deceased husband,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator, Jehangir hospital.
“The deceased suffered from brain haemorrhage. It was a welcome gesture by the deceased husband,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator, Jehangir hospital.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Despite various restrictions amid the pandemic situation the city registered its tenth organ donation on Sunday.

The family members of a 41-year-old woman who died due to brain haemorrhage at Jehangir Hospital donated her heart and liver to hospitals in Pune and Mumbai.

“The deceased was admitted at Jehangir hospital and died on Saturday. The donor was the mother of a school-going daughter,” said Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee.

“Her heart was sent to Mumbai via a private flight with green corridor made by Pune and Mumbai traffic police and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital,” added Gokhale.

“The deceased suffered from brain haemorrhage. It was a welcome gesture by the deceased husband,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator, Jehangir hospital.

The twitter handle of Pune airport said, “In its continued efforts for saving lives a green corridor was created to transport a live human organ from Pune airport to Mumbai by a charter flight today. Covid warriors at Jehangir Hospital, traffic police, ... joined hands for this task.”

top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In