Home / Pune News / Amravati joint director of town planning, kin booked for disproportionate assets

Amravati joint director of town planning, kin booked for disproportionate assets

The ACB officials found discrepancies in the income of the Nazirkar family members.

pune Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Nazirkar and his wife were also booked in a case of cheating worth multiple lakhs at the Dattawadi police station in 2017.
The Amravati joint director of town planning was booked along with his wife and two children for possession of disproportionate assets.

Hanumant Jagannath Nazirkar (53), state joint director, town planning, Amravati, and three others have been identified as his wife Sangita Nazirkar (45) daughter Gitanjali Nazirkar (25), and son Bhaskar Nazirkar (22), according to a statement issued by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Pune.

A case in the matter was registered at Alankar police station against the four. The case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act along with Section 109 of Indian Penal Code was registered.

In the year 2002-2003, the family recorded Rs 1,44,347 income and assets that could not be accounted for. Similarly, in the year 2015-2016, the family collectively had assets of Rs 2,47,25,345. For the year 2017-2018, the unaccounted assets were worth Rs 35,52,638, and Rs 1,11,506 for the year 2017-2018, according to a statement issued by ACB.

Nazirkar and his wife were also booked in a case of cheating worth multiple lakhs at the Dattawadi police station in 2017.

