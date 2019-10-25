e-paper
BJP’s state chief, Chandrakant Patil wins in Kothrud, but victory difference dips

In Khadakwasla constituency NCP candidate Sachin Dodke gave a close fight to BJP seating MLA Bhimrao Tapkir. Tapkir won with a margin of 2,595 votes

pune Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:11 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Newly elected MLA and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Pune MP Girish Bapat (right), celebrates victory with supporters at Kothrud on Thursday.
Newly elected MLA and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, along with Pune MP Girish Bapat (right), celebrates victory with supporters at Kothrud on Thursday.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Though Chandrakanth Patil, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won from the Kothrud Assembly constituency in the recently held state assembly elections, his victory is worrisome for the BJP as the victory margin is lower than that recorded during the Lok Sabh polls this year.

The results of assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

Patil, an outsider, who originally hails from Kolhapur, won the Kothrud constituency by 25,495 votes against Kishor Shinde of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Patil got 1,05,246 votes, while Shinde got 79,751 votes.

Kothrud constituency is considered as a BJP stronghold. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the same constituency had given more than 1 lakh lead to MP Girish Bapat.

As local MLA Medha Kulkarni was denied the Kothrud ticket, Bramhan Mahasangh had opposed Patil’s candidature from Kothrud. While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress supported MNS’ Shinde.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray had held a rally in Kothrud and raised the issue of ‘outsider’ and appealed to voters to support Shinde.

The NOTA (none of the above) votes are also sizable in Kothrud and total 4,028 people used NOTA.

Meanwhile, in Khadakwasla constituency NCP candidate Sachin Dodke gave a close fight to BJP seating MLA Bhimrao Tapkir. Tapkir won with a margin of 2,595 votes. While during the Lok Sabha elections this year BJP’s Kanchan Kul had won with a margin of 65,000 votes.

Kothrud 

Chandrakant Patil,  BJP: 1,05,246 votes

Kishor Shinde, MNS: 79,751 

NOTA: 4,028 

Lead – 25,495 

During Lok Sabha- MP Girish Bapat got more than 1 lakh lead 

 Khadakwasla 

Bhimrao Tapkir, BJP: 1,20,518 votes 

Sachin Dodke, NCP: 1,17,923  votes

NOTA: 3,561 

Lead: 2,595 votes 

During Lok Sabha election –BJP candidate Kanchan Kul got 65,000 votes lead

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:11 IST

