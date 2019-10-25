BJP’s state chief, Chandrakant Patil wins in Kothrud, but victory difference dips

pune

Though Chandrakanth Patil, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won from the Kothrud Assembly constituency in the recently held state assembly elections, his victory is worrisome for the BJP as the victory margin is lower than that recorded during the Lok Sabh polls this year.

The results of assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

Patil, an outsider, who originally hails from Kolhapur, won the Kothrud constituency by 25,495 votes against Kishor Shinde of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Patil got 1,05,246 votes, while Shinde got 79,751 votes.

Kothrud constituency is considered as a BJP stronghold. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the same constituency had given more than 1 lakh lead to MP Girish Bapat.

As local MLA Medha Kulkarni was denied the Kothrud ticket, Bramhan Mahasangh had opposed Patil’s candidature from Kothrud. While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress supported MNS’ Shinde.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray had held a rally in Kothrud and raised the issue of ‘outsider’ and appealed to voters to support Shinde.

The NOTA (none of the above) votes are also sizable in Kothrud and total 4,028 people used NOTA.

Meanwhile, in Khadakwasla constituency NCP candidate Sachin Dodke gave a close fight to BJP seating MLA Bhimrao Tapkir. Tapkir won with a margin of 2,595 votes. While during the Lok Sabha elections this year BJP’s Kanchan Kul had won with a margin of 65,000 votes.

Kothrud

Chandrakant Patil, BJP: 1,05,246 votes

Kishor Shinde, MNS: 79,751

NOTA: 4,028

Lead – 25,495

During Lok Sabha- MP Girish Bapat got more than 1 lakh lead

Khadakwasla

Bhimrao Tapkir, BJP: 1,20,518 votes

Sachin Dodke, NCP: 1,17,923 votes

NOTA: 3,561

Lead: 2,595 votes

During Lok Sabha election –BJP candidate Kanchan Kul got 65,000 votes lead

