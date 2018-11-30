Campus connect: Pune students set to take online MHT-CET head on

The state admission regulating authority has announced that the entrance test for undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in Maharashtra will be held online from May 2019.

Students will now be able to choose from a set of days to appear for the examination, as per their convenience. The decision was reached after the authority formed a committee to explore the state’s ability to conduct the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET).

Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell, Mumbai, said that the exam pattern is similar to that of the offline paper with the same marking system.

“We used close to 36,0000 people to conduct the offline exam . Too much time and money was also wasted in the process. The students can opt for any of the two shifts in a day. The maximum intake for a day is of 80,000 students in two shifts. As many as 4.5 lakh students appear for the exam, out of which 30 per cent is from the Pune centre,”he said.

Rayate said that the authority would decide upon the centre, infrastructure and timetable after the completion of registration. “This will depend on the general election schedule,” he said. Counselling centres will be set up which will help the student choose the college. A special app is being developed which will allow practice for the exam. This would be available as a paid feature.

For the benefit of rural students, 385 taluka centres will be made available. Suchita Parlikar, physics teacher at Fergusson college said, “The online format would prove to be successful as it is easier to click at the right choice instead of taking time to blacken the circle offline. ”

In the MHT-CET, papers on Physics, Chemistry and Biology are for 100 marks each, with a duration of 90 minutes. The Maths question paper is for 100 marks and is also for 90 minutes.

Manas Gadgil, FYJC student, said that he prefers MHT-CET over the joint entrance examination (JEE) as there is no negative marking in the former.

Avantika Iyengar, Class 12 , Abasaheb Garware college, feels that there is very little time left to practice for online exams.

Vaibhav Bakliwal , director, Bakliwal Tutorials, said, “It is great news that MHT-CET is finally online. Students who are opting for exams like JEE are used to online exams. In our tutorials, we train our students in both offline as well as online tests.”

Seat count

Agriculture - 14,557 (in seven professional courses)

Engineering - 1,30,000

Pharmacy - 17, 780

