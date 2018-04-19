Careless pet parenting adds to civic nuisance in Pune

In a city with increasing number of dog owners, the concept of holding responsibility and cleaning the litter after them seems to have taken a back step, revealed a PMC official. While the onus is on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to keep the spaces clean, the officials shared that the delay in approval from the state government is putting the policy in a state of limbo.

“This is a very serious problem and we often receive complaints from the residents regarding the nuisance created by dogs and other animals. We have drafted a policy in this context which levies fines on such actions. However, we are yet to receive the final nod from the state government. Only after we receive the final approval can we take appropriate actions in this context,” saidSuresh Jagtap, solid waste management department head, PMC.

While it is common to see owners strolling with their pets and letting the pets relieve themselves in the open spaces, the rare sight is to see the owners clean up after them. Many pet-parents believe that this is a sad example of irresponsibility.

Ashutosh Prasad, 30-year-old proud owner of a golden retriever ‘Bozo’, believes owning a pet involves great responsibility, equivalent to being a parent, and so taking care of the animal in every respect is imperative.

“Honestly, it is hardly much of an effort to clean up. However, most owners don’t do so, because in India, we like to live in selfish denial, especially with respect to waste. It does not matter if it is around our area, till the point it stays out of the house,” said Prasad.

Another pet-owner, Rajeev Kumar, 30, who has been advocating responsible pet-parenting through his venture, PetYo, said that the lack of awareness is one of the reasons behind the irresponsible per care.“Most people do not plan before getting a pet. The important dos and don’ts and aspects of responsibility are just absent and there is hardly any medium to spread the awareness. We are trying to design a special workshop for pet-owners and enthusiasts,” said Kumar.

At a festival held recently near Amanora town centre, Kumar and his co-founders had propagated the use of poop-scooper, a device used to collect and dispose animal faeces.

“Sadly, due to the actions of a few such irresponsible owners, the reputation of the entire community of pet-lovers and owners gets tarnished. Many societies, hence, do not even entertain people with pets. That is very unfair. However, the responsibility to keep common spaces clean is collective, whereby both the residents and the civic bodies play their respective parts.”

Nudged by this idea, PMC has proposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh for various nuisances, such as letting pet dogs defecate on the roads, spitting in public places and urinating in non-designated places. These fines have been proposed in the draft ‘Public Health and Sanitation By-laws 2017’.