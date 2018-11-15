Council chief is hero of 8-min film on plastic-free initiative

For the year 2018, Kirloskar vasundhara international film festival (KVIFF), one of the Indian festival of its kind that shows film screenings and activities related to environment, has produced One Zero Zero, an eight-minute film covering the success story of Ramdas Kokare who was instrumental in making Vengurla in Sindhudurg plastic-free when he was the region’s municipal council chief officer.

Kokare, posted presently as the chief officer of the Karjat municipal council, has successfully implemented the shunya kachra abhiyan (plastic-free village campaign) in Vengurla, Aurangabad, Matheran and Karjat. The civic official is credited for making Dapoli in Ratnagiri plastic-free in 2010 when he was the chief officer of municipal council.

Inspired by Kirloskar vasundhara international film festival, Kokare implemented the plastic-free village campaigns in Vengurla, Aurangabad, Matheran and Karjat and received many national and international awards for his initiatives. Local self-government bodies have implemented Kokare’s model across the state.

Kokare said, “Pune can also benefit from the methodology that I have used in the places where I have been posted. If one wants to bring about a change, one should make efforts to change the mindset of residents towards garbage, making it as ones responsibility. For Pune city, it will be better to have a decentralised model where every model is split up to accommodate around one lakh people and everyone should helps in segregating waste. One could also put up a dry waste centre which needs about 2-4 guntha (1 guntha equals 1,089 sq ft) open plot or space next to a garden. The method will help to address the city’s garbage problem.”

Speaking out the production of the movie, Madhav Chandrachud, KVIFF chairman, said, “This is KVIFF’s innovative attempt to explore nature and analyse topical issues related to environment, wildlife, energy, air and water. It presents the members with an opportunity to evolve together, on a common platform and work together towards preserving nature.”

To reach out to large number of people, KVIFF since last year is producing short films on the success stories of people who are working on environment protection.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:00 IST