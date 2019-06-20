Dabholkar murder case: CBI asks for custody of Punalekar, again

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for a third round of advocate Sanjiv Punalekar’s police custody in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on Wednesday.

The application to that effect was filed by special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi in the court of additional sessions judge Ravindra Pande. Incidentally, he filed the application on the day when he concluded the argument against theapplication for bail moved by Punalekar’s legal representatives.

“We have asked for police custody of Punalekar only for now. We want to question him on the documents and call records recovered from the devices from him. We are asking for five days,” said additional superintendent of police SR Singh of the CBI, who is investigating the case.

The CBI cited documents and call records acquired from the seized phone and two laptops from Punalekar as the ground for police custody. This had been cited as the reason for extension of Punalekar’s police custody on June 4. However, the same court had rejected the extension of CBI custody and remanded Punalekar to judicial custody instead.

Punalekar was arrested along with his aide Vikram Vinay Bhave on May 25 from Mumbai by the CBI, based on an alleged confession given by Sharad Kalaskar, another accused in the case, to the Karnataka special investigation team (SIT) in the Gauri Lankesh case. Kalaskar was named by the CBI as one of the two alleged shooters who shot Dabholkar dead on August 20, 2013 at Omkareshwar bridge in Pune.

After their arrest, they were first remanded to seven and then four days in CBI custody before remanding them both to judicial custody. A bail application, however, was moved only for Punalekar.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:02 IST