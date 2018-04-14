Develop Purandar airport at par with international standards: CM

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, chaired a meeting in Mumbai to review the progress of various airports, including the Purandar international airport and the Lohegaon international airport.

The official twitter handle of the chief minister’s office (@CMOMaharashtra) said, “CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting to review various initiatives of Directorate of Civil Aviation, Government of Maharashtra, this afternoon in Mumbai with officials from the department and from Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).”

Various issues pertaining to regional connectivity schemes (RCS), development of Pune and Purandar airports and progress of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg and Akola airports were discussed in the meeting.

CS Gupta, executive director (technical), Maharashtra Airports Development Company (MADC), said, “CM Fadnavis reviewed as well as sought all the detailed reports pertaining to the progress of work of Purandar international airport. In the meeting, CM insisted on developing the Purandar international airport as a state-of-art airport.”

CM stressed on developing a flawless cargo facility and asked us to not compromise on anything and develop the project at par with the international standards, added Gupta. Saurabh Rao, Pune district collector, was also present in the meeting.

Approved by the Airport Authorities of India (AAI), the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport project at Purandar will be cover over 2,400 hectares.The project is aimed at meeting the growing air travel demand from Pune and is expected to give a major boost to the development of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.