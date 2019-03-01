Duo caught smuggling Rs 28 lakh in foreign currency at Pune airport

The customs officials on Lohegaon airport seized foreign currency worth Rs 28 lakh from duo on Thursday. The accused were attempting to fly to Dubai.

The accused have been identified as Mohan Patil and Sachin Machhindra Patil. After a personal check of the accused as well as baggage check, the officials found American dollar as well as United Arab Emirates dirham, collectively worth Rs 28 lakh according to custom officials.

Harshal Mete, deputy commissioner of customs, Lohegaon airport said, "The accused have not been able to produce credible documents regarding where they acquired the currency from. Mohan Patil, who has been arrested by customs department will be produced in front of the magistrate tomorrow (Friday).”

A case under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 read with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 was registered at the customs department, Lohegaon airport.

