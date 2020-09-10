Elderly woman duped by female duo who offered to “multiply” her gold necklace

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:29 IST

An elderly woman was duped of a gold necklace worth ₹45,000 by two other women who promised to multiply her gold.

The woman who was duped was identified as Shantabai Kisan Kamble (65), a resident of Solapur Bazaar in Camp.

The woman was returning from the Command hospital in an auto-rickshaw and was approached by the two women when she alighted from the rickshaw.

She was walking home from near the Pulgate bus stop when she saw the two women with scarves, she told the police.

“The two women had at least nine golden coloured rounds with them. They told the old woman that the rounds were made of gold and they tricked her into believing that they collectively weighed 10 tola (100 gms). They offered to give it to her in exchange of her 1.5 tola necklace,” said assistant police inspector (API) AD Sonawane of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

The two women even took her to a nearby jewellery shop where they went inside while the complainant stood outside, she told the police.

“The two women came out and told her that the jeweller says it is gold. The grandma was naive and fell for it. She gave them the necklace and they handed her a packet saying the rounds are inside,” said API Sonawane.

However, when the old woman went home and opened the packet, it was filled with mud. The old woman lives alone and has lost her husband and two children to an untimely death, she told the police.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified women at Lashkar police station.