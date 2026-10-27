Ukraine, the global granary, needs safe Black Sea routes

Global food security is once again under growing pressure. Disruptions to maritime trade, grain supplies and energy flows affect prices, transport costs and livelihoods far beyond the countries directly involved. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s ports, grain storage facilities, transport infrastructure and civilian shipping. (Reuters)

Speaking at the Munich Leaders’ Meeting in New Delhi earlier this month, India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that India had moved “beyond advocacy” in its efforts to help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. New Delhi, he said, is engaged in conversations with both Ukraine and Russia, beginning with the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

This growing Indian engagement has been welcomed by Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, who described India’s proposal as the most comprehensive of those under consideration.

At the European Parliament on September 16, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Kallas underlined that “Ukraine and Russia should talk. All the others can be mediators or enablers, but they have to talk to each other.” In the most recent statement at the UN Security Council on September 23, Kallas added, “Russia must stop its aggression, accept a ceasefire, and engage meaningfully in negotiations towards a comprehensive just and lasting peace in accordance with international law”. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has a global impact.

The security of the Black Sea is inseparable from global food security. Against this backdrop, Ukraine has clearly articulated its position on a ceasefire.

Long known as one of the world’s breadbaskets, Ukraine remains a major agricultural exporter. Before Russia’s full scale invasion, Ukraine annually produced enough food to feed around 400 million people. Despite the war, Ukrainian farmers continue to cultivate their land and supply international markets.

Getting that food to consumers has become increasingly difficult. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s ports, grain storage facilities, transport infrastructure and civilian shipping. Since the full-scale invasion began, 1,166 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged or partially destroyed and 268 civilian vessels damaged, according to Ukrainian government figures.

Ukraine’s main Black Sea ports have traditionally handled around 90% of its agricultural exports. Following the sharp deterioration in security since July 22 this year, their average daily cargo handling fell from approximately 215,300 tonnes to around 14,000 tonnes by the end of August.

For the 2026-27 marketing year, Ukraine expects to produce around 81 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds, of which approximately 64.4 million tonnes will need to be exported. Prolonged disruption would put additional pressure on global supply chains, particularly in food-importing countries across Asia, Africa and West Asia.

Minister Jaishankar has already drawn attention to this danger. Speaking recently in New York, he warned that major grain exporters could face difficulties sending out shipments, particularly through the Black Sea, and that the world could face a major food crisis in the coming months.

The European Union is, therefore, continuing practical efforts to keep Ukrainian agricultural products moving. Since May 2022, the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes have provided a critical alternative export route. The EU is also supporting additional grain storage, financial solutions for Ukrainian farmers and more efficient cross-border transport.

But alternative corridors cannot replace safe navigation in the Black Sea. The Danube ports, railways, roads and border crossings remain essential, but face limitations in capacity, cost and access to global markets.

Russia has also intensified attacks on Ukraine’s railways, vital for alternative export routes. Since the full-scale invasion began, Ukrainian railway infrastructure has been targeted in more than 6,000 attacks, including 1,593 in 2026 alone. When farmers cannot sell today’s production, they also have fewer resources to finance the next harvest.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to contribute directly to global food security. The Grain from Ukraine programme, subsequently expanded into Food from Ukraine, has mobilised more than $397 million and delivered over 330,000 tonnes of food to people in need across 20 destinations. It is now developing longer-term partnerships based on Ukrainian agricultural expertise and technologies.

A Black Sea arrangement protecting commercial shipping, ports and energy infrastructure could bring benefits far beyond the region. It could help stabilise agricultural exports, reduce risks to commercial shipping and ease pressure on countries that depend heavily on imported food.

Ukraine and the European Union will continue working to maintain export routes and strengthen alternative corridors. But these measures cannot substitute for safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Ships must be able to sail safely, ports must be able to operate, and food must reach those who need it.

India has consistently emphasised the impact that disruptions to food, fertiliser, energy and other essential supplies have on the Global South. Its more active engagement with both Ukraine and Russia therefore carries particular weight.

Jean-Eric Paquet is ambassador of the European Union to India and Oleksandr Polishchuk is ambassador of Ukraine to India. The views expressed are personal