Ethanol blending in petrol shows ‘encouraging’ results: ARAI

The tests conducted by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol has shown “encouraging” results, prompting hope for reduced dependence on fuel, and a probable cleaner alternative.

According to ARAI officials, the report on ethanol blending has been submitted to the government, which has recently included it as alternative fuel. Currently, the state-run oil firms implement blending of ethanol up to five per cent.

“The results of ethanol blending are pretty encouraging,” said Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, ARAI, adding that the vehicle components that will have to be tuned to implement the 20 per cent blending of ethanol have also been identified.

“We can expect some announcement from the government on methanol as another bio-fuel during the upcoming Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT),” said Urdhwareshe.

AR Sihag, secretary, department of heavy industry, ministry for heavy industries and public sector enterprises will inaugurate the three-day symposium beginning January 16 at Bavdhan. Over 200 technical papers on topics, including alternative fuel and e-mobility, are expected to be presented by experts. Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, and Anant Geete, union minister for heavy industries and public sector enterprises, will also attend the event.

According to ARAI director, a bus made with aluminium super structure has also been developed by ARAI the weight of which is about 800 kg lesser than the conventional bus. Such a bus is not only ideal for electric buses but also can also improve the fuel efficiency of non electric buses by 7-9%. This bus will also be displayed during SIAT 2019.

Fourth centre

While ARAI currently has three facilities in and around Pune, the fourth one — Mobility Research Centre — is coming up at Takwe near Talegaon. The new facility spread across 110 acres will have vehicle test track, and other research and development centres.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:33 IST