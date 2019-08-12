From rescue to rehab: administration charts out plan for Sangli, Kolhapur

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:11 IST

The focus in flood-hit districts of Kolhapur and Sangli has now shifted from rescue to rehabilitation, according to the administration, with water levels drastically reducing in the area. The administration will also conduct a survey of schools, government buildings, roads, bridges and private properties in the flood-affected areas.

“Water has started receding in many parts of Kolhapur and Sangli districts. I have instructed the officials to inspect roads, schools, public places, government buildings and bridges. Orders have also been given to the departments concerned to carry out necessary work to rectify the problems. This work would go for the next few months,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner.

Mhaisekar said that a total of 66,837 villages were waterlocked.

“At least 46 villages are still waterlogged in western Maharashtra, where the water level is at least five feet in depth. The administration shifted most of the people from these villages, but some did not want to leave their homes and hence, we are supplying essential commodities to them, either by boats or via air drops,” added Mhaisekar.

The divisional commissioner said that the administration’s first priority is to clean the villages and provide health facilities. Since the clean-up of villages is a big task, the government has given permission to hire additional manpower for it. Along with the cleaning up of villages, restoring electricity supply is another target of the administration.

Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations have come forward to help in the cleaning work and even provide equipment for it. The divisional commissioner will also publish a short tender to hire manpower for the cleaning work.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 19:50 IST