e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Pune News / FTII hunger strike: Director calls for emergency session of governing council on Dec 27

FTII hunger strike: Director calls for emergency session of governing council on Dec 27

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:05 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Bhupendra Kainthola, director, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) said that an emergency session of the governing council of FTII has been scheduled on December 27, 10 days from now in response to the hunger strike undertaken by four students on the campus.

“I have requested the students to call off the strike,” said Kainthola.

Aadhith V Sathwin, president, FTII student association; Rajarshi Mujumdar, general secretary, FTII student association; PR Manikandan, cultural secretary, FTII student association and Vivek Allaka, a student, started the indefinite strike on December 16 to protest the 10 per cent yearly fee hike and exorbitant entrance exam fees.

The students stated that the hunger strike will continue the strike until their demands are met.

“There has been a 10% hike in academic fees year-on-year since the batch of 2013. From the annual fee of Rs 55,380 from the 2013 batch, the fees for the upcoming 2020 batch has reached to Rs 1,18,323. In addition, there has been an exorbitant rise in the JET (Joint Entrance Test for both FTII and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI)) application fee. From Rs 1,500 in 2015, the entrance exam fee has gone up to a maximum of Rs10,000 for JET 2020. As such the institute is making itself completely inaccessible to a large section of our population,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous. 

A total of 100 students supported their student leader and stood with banners and held demonstrations as a protest against the continuous and drastic hike in the tuition fees and the unreasonable entrance exam fees. 

“We feel the council should take into account the deteriorating health conditions of the four students while setting a date for the meeting. We hope the authorities re-schedule the meeting to an earlier date,” said Sathwin.

Dharam Gulati and  Aruna Raje Patil, members of the FTII governing council, visited the protesting students and asked them to call off the hunger strike.

top news
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
‘He is a good option,’ Yuvraj & Harbhajan back Indian player for World T20
‘He is a good option,’ Yuvraj & Harbhajan back Indian player for World T20
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News