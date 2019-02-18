Given a chance, I would like to contest Lok Sabha polls from Maval: Parth Pawar

Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said that he will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Maval constituency, if the party decides to field him. Party workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was once the stronghold of Ajit Pawar and a part of Maval constituency, are backing Parth’s candidature.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, the third generation Pawar family member, said that he is more interested in working at the Centre rather than in the state, since it will provide him with a broader canvass to work on national issues. It was for the first time Parth openly talked about his possible candidature for the general elections.

The 28-year-old young gun, however, clarified that if the party decides to field some other candidate from the Maval constituency for the general elections, he can wait till 2024, since age is on his side.

“If the party gives me a ticket, I would like to contest the polls from Maval. The simple reason behind this decision is that people and party workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad feel that this region will also be developed like Baramati, where Ajitdada (my father) worked. This is a fact even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now claiming credit for the development works there,” said Parth, a commerce graduate from HR College in Mumbai.

Parth has been actively participating in various social as well as political programmes in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In 2014, Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne won the Lok Sabha polls from Maval by a margin of at least 1.70 lakh votes with the NCP’s Rahul Narwekar at the third position.

If the NCP fields him, Parth will be the third member from the Pawar family to enter the Lok Sabha polls fray. NCP president Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is a sitting member of the Parliament from the Baramati constituency and is all set to contest 2019 elections while Sharad Pawar has also indicated that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls from Madha following a request from senior party leaders. Parth’s father is a member of the state legislative assembly and not the Centre.

“It is true that there will be three people from the family contesting the polls (if the party decides on my name), but Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) will take the final call. I am still 28 and will turn 29 in March and hence, I will have the chance to contest the next general elections in 2024, if I am not given the ticket,” said Parth.

Currently handling his father’s social media campaign, Parth, a suave English speaking Pawar family member, said that he will actively campaign for whoever the party decides to field. “Whoever gets the ticket, I will actively participate in their campaign and ensure that a NCP candidate wins from Maval,” Parth said.

When asked whether he would also think of contesting the state assembly polls, if the party does not field him for the 2019 polls, Parth said that between the Centre and the state, he would like to work at the Centre as it will provide a ‘broader canvass’ to him.

‘I am inclined to work at the Centre than in the State’

Parth Pawar, 28, a third generation member of the Pawar family and the elder son of Ajit Pawar, senior leader, National Congress Party (NCP) in is an aspiring politician. In his interview to Yogesh Joshi, Pawar expresses his inclination to work at the Centre rather than in the State. Excerpts from his interview.

What are the chances of you contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year?

It all depends on the party, it is the party that will decide whether I should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Currently I am campaigning for the party.

If you do not get a ticket will you still campaign for the party candidate?

Even if I do not get a seat to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, I will be actively campaigning for the party this time.

Are you willing to enter into polls fray, given a chance?

If the party gives me a ticket, I would like to contest the upcoming polls from Maval. The simple reason being people and party workers there feel that Maval will be developed on the lines of Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ajitdada (Ajit Pawar) has taken a lot of efforts to develop both Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now claiming credit for it.

Why would you like to contest the polls from Maval?

Although National Congress Party has a stronghold in Maval, it is the different fractions within the party that are not allowing each other to work hand in hand and hence, there are issues. It is for this reason that the part workers are pushing my name forward to contest the upcoming polls from Maval. They feel, I am would be a perfect representative from Maval. My father and grandfather will pay close attention and support me to develop this region.

Since NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also showed inclination of contesting the polls from Madha, you will be the third person to contest if the party fields you from Maval. How do you look at this?

It is true that there will be three people from the family contesting (If party decides on my name). But this decision will only be taken by Pawar sahib (NCP chief). I am just 28. Even in the next election which will take place in 2024, I will still be very young to contest the polls.

After Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra will go for assembly polls. Given the option between Centre and the state, where will you prefer to represent the people?

Being a Lok Sabha member will give me an opportunity to broaden my horizons at younger age. Also, I have been visiting Maval and have seen that people there have an enormous love for my father and grandfather.However, I am inclined to work at the Centre rather than in the State.

How do you see NCP’s chances in Maharashtra in the upcoming elections?

BJP may have won previously but I have been campaigning for the party at various locations and have seen that the people are angry. The results of the last few assembly elections in various states have shown that people have started to oppose the BJP. As far as Maharashtra is concerned, I am 100 per cent sure that NCP and Congress will win the polls here. People are fed up and angry.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:37 IST