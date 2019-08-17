e-paper
Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Helmet-less pillion rider dies in accident at Kondhwa

pune Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
A 50-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed after she was mowed down by a speeding dumper truck in Shivnerinagar, Kondhwa near Sant Gadge Maharaj School on the main Kondhwa road at 7:45 am on Saturday. 

The deceased has been identified as Nasreen Jafar Sayyed, a resident of Kondhwa.

According to the police, Sayyed was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Investigation officer PP Doiphode said that the dumper truck hit rammed them as a result of which they fell down from their bike. The deceased was run over by the dumper truck leading to her death on the spot.

Area residents said that despite a ban on heavy vehicles on the said road in Kondhwa gaon, the violations were continuing unabated with no active interest being shown either by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) traffic planning department, Pune traffic branch or the local police station.

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been lodged in connection with the incident.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:12 IST

