HT scholarship programme: Confluence of Pune’s brightest young minds at award ceremony

Girl power clearly dominated the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme (HTSP), 2018 with with 18 girls out of 25 students from city bagging scholarships of Rs. 30,000 each.

These 25 young brilliant students from classes 5 to 9 minds from city schools were awarded the scholarships ceremoniously at an event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp on Tuesday. The HTSP which was launched in Pune last year, is one of the several initiative which seeks to recognise and reward the bright students from the city.

The awards were presented by prominent actor Suyash Tilak who was the chief guest at the event and other dignitaries such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s vice president and regional sales manager Swardeep Singh, Toppr general manager (sales) Vishal Singh and Hindustan Times resident editor, Abhay Vaidya.

While 24,000 children applied for the scholarship last year, this year, the number of applicants went up to 32,500 from more than 80 schools.

The students were asked to write an essay on ‘Are we too dependent on our computers and mobile phones; if yes, how can we reduce the addiction?’

The teachers and students of Sinhagad school receive the trophy for maximum participation from actor Suyash Tilak and resident editor Abhay Vaidya. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

“We received an overwhelming response this year and we shortlisted 100 students who were invited to our office for an interview. We selected the top 25 students based on their essays, academic and extra-curricular achievements and their communication skills. It was very interesting to read the essays,” Vaidya said.

Tilak, regaled the students with anecdotes of how he was introduced to the mobile phone only after finishing school. “It is not important to be constantly on the phone. One must use it as a means of communication. I, in fact, use the phone not beyond four hours. If it is really important then I call the person,” said this Fergusson college alumni.

Several students asked actor Suyash Tilak about the virtual world, gaming and social media addiction. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

He suggested that instead of getting addicted to the internet or to the phone, students should spend time exploring new places, meet new people and develop a hobby.

“Gadgets and technology are part of our daily life but we need to discipline ourselves on how much and for how long to use it. I am not completely dependent on it and I find that one wastes a a lot of time on the phone and hence I have very few apps too,” he said.

The question and answer session with Tilak proved to be very interesting with several students asking about the virtual world, gaming and social media addiction.

In his speech, Swardeep Singh, Vice President and Regional Sales Manager Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. observed, “This time there are many girls winning the scholarship and they are catching up fast. This is the new India.”

Heard about Nomophobia?

One of the essays by a Class 9 student spoke of terms like ‘Nomophobia’ which is fear of being without your phone. Many children in their essays agreed that technology was not bad in itself as it was a sign of progress and that one should not become slaves of technology. The children were urged not to get distracted by smartphones but to consciously engage or develop a hobby which can be pursued with passion.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:17 IST