‘ICCR working on vision document to promote Indian culture globally’

We are preparing a vision document of various cultural identities of India which would be exchanged and taught in various countries across the world,” said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) and chairman, Indian centre for cultural relations (ICCR) here on Monday. This would be a step forward in India’s emergence as a soft power, he said, while releasing the book ‘Radio Kashmir and my days in Broadcasting’ written by Pran Kishore Kaul, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award. The programme was organised at the Bhandarkar oriental research institute on Law college road.

Sahasrabuddhe said that culture cannot be confined to geographical and political boundaries. The diversity of Indian culture is the very nature of our culture and this should help us overcome various challenges, he added.

Speaking on the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Sahasrabuddhe appreciated the manner in which governor Satya Pal Malik had successfully and peacefully conducted elections to the local bodies in the valley. “This was no easy task,” he said.

‘Radio Kashmir and my days in Broadcasting’ by Kaul is an account of his 35 years in Radio Kashmir and some other stations of All India Radio. He has described people, events and personalities he came across with minute details.

Zafar Manhas, vice-chairman of Jammu and Kashmir art culture and languages; Ashok Jailkhani, former additional general of Doordarshan and Sanjay Nahar, founder of the NGO Sarhad, were present at the event.

“This book is a treasure of social and political information about Kashmir. It has a multitude of human emotions. This is not a book, it is actually the cultural and political history of Jammu and Kashmir, which I had lived,” he said.

