In Pune, follow traffic rules and get special pricing on motor insurance in return

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:03 IST

The Pune traffic police in association with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday announced a reward for law-abiding commuters and motorists. The traffic police will treat those residents who adhere to traffic rules and do not have any violations registered under their name with a special pricing on motor insurance policies.

K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner and Tapan Singhel, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, announced their association in a bid to educate commuters about road safety and subsequently reducing traffic violations, making the roads safer for the residents .

“Pune is growing rapidly and has the highest number of two-wheelers in the country. This amounts to an increased threat in road safety. The police is constantly looking to improve the safety of the residents, which also requires residents who ply on the roads to follow traffic rules and regulations. For our road safety initiative in 2020, we want to appreciate and reward those residents who have been mindful and dutiful in obeying traffic rules,” said Venkatesham.

Tapan Singhel said “It is unfortunate that many people lose their lives on a daily basis due to road accidents. Through this association with the Pune traffic police, we want to offer better insurance pricing for residents who follow traffic rules, thus encouraging safe driving behaviour. We hope to develop many such associations across the country in order to make our roads safer,” he said.

Ravindra Sishve, joint commissioner of police; Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police (admin); Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police (crime) and other officials of the company were present at the event.