Man attacked by four masked assailants on Tadiwala road

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

A resident of Tadiwala road area was attacked by four masked men on Wednesday night. The injured man has identified as Vikram Kadam, 26.

Kadam was sitting atop a compound wall, located a few metres from his house, along with two of his friends. When his friends left, Kadam was attacked. Kadam and the two others were suspected to have been consuming alcohol, according to the police.

According to police inspector (crime) G Shinde, the masked men hurled abuses at Kadam and attacked him with blades. There are no close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area where the incident took place.

“He did not recognise any of them as it was dark and they were also wearing masks. Kadam said that he was sitting alone when the four men arrived and attacked him,” said assistant police inspector Sandeep Jamdade of Bund Garden police station who is investigating the case.

Kadam works as a cab driver and does not have any criminal history. He has sustained injuries on his head, hands and neck. He is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital, said police.

The police suspect Kadam to have been a wrong target by the assailants who may have been looking for someone else. However, the police will be questioning the two friends of the injured man about a possible violent history.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bund Garden police station.

