e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 12, 2019

Man booked for sexually assaulting two-and-a-half-year old girl in Bhosari

The accused lured the girl into his house in Indrayaninagar and told her that he will give her food. He then sexually assaulted her.

pune Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hidnustan Times, Pune
The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Bhosari police, on Saturday, booked a man for sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year old girl, on the pretext of giving her food.

The accused has been identified as Nakul Srivilas Singh, 20, a resident of Indrayaninagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at 9.30 pm. The victim’s father lodged a complaint at Bhosari police station. Singh lured the girl into his house in Indrayaninagar and told her that he will give her food. He then sexually assaulted her. The accused works part time and does odd jobs, said police.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are investigating the case and probing into the angle of whether Singh has been involved in similar type of cases.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    RIL AGM 2019 highlightsVikram SarabhaiEid-Al-AdhaReliance AGM 2019India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights
    don't miss