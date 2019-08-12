Man booked for sexually assaulting two-and-a-half-year old girl in Bhosari

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST

The Bhosari police, on Saturday, booked a man for sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year old girl, on the pretext of giving her food.

The accused has been identified as Nakul Srivilas Singh, 20, a resident of Indrayaninagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at 9.30 pm. The victim’s father lodged a complaint at Bhosari police station. Singh lured the girl into his house in Indrayaninagar and told her that he will give her food. He then sexually assaulted her. The accused works part time and does odd jobs, said police.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are investigating the case and probing into the angle of whether Singh has been involved in similar type of cases.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST