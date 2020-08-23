e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man jumps to death from second floor to evade arrest during raid

Man jumps to death from second floor to evade arrest during raid

Pathan jumped out of the window when the police raided the place on Friday evening, according to the police

pune Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Five people have been arrested in the case of gambling, according to the police.
Five people have been arrested in the case of gambling, according to the police.(Getty Images)
         

A man at a gambling den fell to his death while trying to evade the Pune police team that raided the second-floor space in Warje area on Friday evening.

Five people have been arrested in the case of gambling, according to the police. The deceased man was among people gambling there, when the raid was carried out. The man has been identified as Zakir Pathan (48), according to the police.

Pathan jumped out of the window when the police raided the place on Friday evening, according to the police. The police took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries caused by the fall.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter. His body was sent for post-mortem before handing over to his family.

“A case has been registered. The ones booked are now witnesses in the case,” said Machindra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division

The person who owns the gambling den has been identified as Ajay Pol. The police are on the lookout for Pol.

The five arrested have been identified as Deepak Bhalerao, Pundalik Valhekar, Atul Korde, Anil Patil, and Raju Patil.

“Some of them have jobs while some are vegetable vendors. Since it is a bailable offence, they were released,” said senior police inspector Machindra Pandit, Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under Section 12(a) of Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

top news
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only’: Assam Congress leader
‘Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only’: Assam Congress leader
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In