Man murdered in Pune’s Karvenagar

A 25-year-old died after being attacked by sharp weapons on Monday evening in Gosavi Vasti, Karvenagar, Pune. The deceased was identified as Siddhu Irappa Kalwande, according to the police. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Alankar police station.

The police have identified the suspect as Rahul Sarkar. Police inspector R Tatkare of the Alankar police station, said, “According to primary information, it is a love-related issue. However, we are trying to ascertain the details.” The body of the deceased was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead and was, then, taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:46 IST